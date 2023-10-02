Earlier this year, in between puffs of cigarette smoke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae were spotted in Venice, Italy scoping out what many assumed to be potential wedding venues. The sighting came months after it was reported that the couple has legally tied the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding (and just a few weeks after Taylor-Joy was seen in Australia wearing an engagement ring).

Despite the air of secrecy that Taylor-Joy and McRae have approached their relationship with (which has been rather refreshing in a world of overly-exposed celebrity couples), they ultimately decided to stage a lavish Venetian ceremony on September 30th. From the actress’ unique, fairytale-style gown to the host of star-studded attendees, here’s everything we know about Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae’s wedding, below.

The Venue

The couple hosted family and friend at the picturesque Palazzo Pisani Moretta on Venice’s Grand Canal. Guests arrived Bond-style via water taxi to the locale, which was built in the 15th century as the longtime residence of the noble Pisani-Moretta family. Today, the waterfront destination serves as a ritzy boutique hotel which, presumably, the couple rented out for themselves and guests.

Following the couple’s nuptials, the palace doubled as a reception space where guests donned masquerade-style masks. The following day, per People, they newlyweds shared a nearby brunch at the St.Regis.

The Guest List

Even with much of the entertainment industry still in throes of Fashion Month, Taylor-Joy and McRae drew a rather glitzy guest list to their ceremony. In addition to close family and friends, guests included Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult (who sparked marriage rumors of his own), Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller, and more.

The Dress Code

While attire was kept rather formal, it appears as though the dress code might have nodded to the glamour of the 1920s. Garner, in particular, looked straight out of the decade in a plunging velvet dress complete with flapper-like fringe detailing. Delevingne kept things classic in a vintage-inspired pinstripe tuxedo and a plunging waistcoat while Sperry delighted in a blue feathered number.

The Dress

Despite the gliz and glam of the wedding ceremony, unsurprsingly, all eyes were on Taylor-Joy. Instead of the traditional all-white gown, though, the actress opted for a custom number from Dior. The tiered piece came in a nude, tulle fabric and was punctuated by a corseted bodice and princess-style skirt. The star did keep things classic with a gauzy white veil which made for the perfect contrast against the multi-colored embroidery of her dress.