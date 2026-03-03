In Paris this afternoon, Jonathan Anderson presented his fall 2026 collection for Dior at the Jardin des Tuileries in a simply magical setting with lacquered green chairs inspired by the park’s iconic benches. The sky was an uninterrupted blue, casting a early-spring glow over the grounds. Fittingly, inside the airy venue, Anya Taylor-Joy looked like spring incarnate.

Doing away with her layered winter wardrobe of plush robe coats and snow white knits, Taylor-Joy radiated in a peach slip dress. It clung to the actor’s body and featured a simple scoop neckline. Taylor-Joy draped a matching shawl on her shoulders, allowing it to fall elegantly onto her dress, almost to mimic the appearance of a train. She accessorized minimally, opting for a pair of white bow-trimmed sling backs and a beauty look that consisted of a slicked-back ponytail, a coral lip, and dewy, glowing skin.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Lucky for Taylor-Joy, there were plenty of spring-forward silhouettes in Anderson’s show this afternoon, despite the collection being pegged to fall. The designer presented flouncy high-low skirts done in polka dotted gossamer lace, sunshine yellow jackets with ruffled peplums, and floaty evening dresses accented by 3D floral appliqués. (There were all the fall and winter staples—stark wool wrap coats, riffs on the Bar jacket, and great trousers—that Taylor-Joy and the Dior set are sure to be wearing come next fall, too.)

For an added flourish, Taylor-Joy arrived with a perfectly chosen pink rose in hand, so pristine that it seemed freshly plucked from the Jardin des Tuileries’ own manicured beds moments before. Spring, finally, is here.