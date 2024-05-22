Anya Taylor-Joy is in the midst of a high-fashion, whirlwind, global press tour for her new film, The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. On Wednesday in New York City, she took a little break from the intricate opulence of her recent looks and instead opted to keep it simple: a crisp, white silk dress from Khaite’s spring/summer 2024 collection with a mini-bustier top and thin straps.

Sometimes the most simple looks are also the most exciting.

Taylor-Joy’s hair, makeup and accessories were pared down, too. Wearing her blonde hair long and flowing, she wore a pair of strappy, white sandals, one single silver bangle, a pair of hoops, and two rings.

Thanks to her dream team — stylist Ryan Hastings, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and hairstylst Gregory Russell, she’s appeared in a bevy of fabulous looks: a sheer, white, Jacquemus dress with a straw hat and bold lip, a show-stopping Dior gown with old Hollywood style glam or an Audrey-Hepburn-esque Giambatista Valli bodysuit with a slicked back ponytail.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In other words, it’s been a (Taylor)-joy keeping up with the star over the past few weeks.