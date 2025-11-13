The holidays are full of surprises, but none quite as stylish as Anya Taylor-Joy stepping out in New York last night. The actor attended a Tiffany & Co. event at The Landmark, the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship, in a layered winter white look that blended seasonal sophistication with subversive runway drama.

Taylor-Joy arrived at the fête bundled up in an elegant Max Mara wrap coat. It featured a draped funnel neckline, oversized sleeves, and a matching belt which the actor used to cinch her waist. Paired with ivory sling backs, a coiffed updo, and a plum lip, her overcoat, in theory, could have been worn solely on its own as an actual dress. It was chic, comfortable, and felt classically on-theme for the holiday season ahead.

But once inside the venue, Taylor-Joy had something much more provocative hidden underneath.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Below her top coat, Taylor-Joy slipped into a micro-mini dress by every It girl’s favorite provocateur, Dilara Findikoglu. From the designer’s recent spring 2026 show, the halter neck piece was designed with spliced-together lace and pleated panels. At the hemline, soft ruffles added a flirty touch while the backside was where things really heated up. The dress laced all the way up the reverse.

Taylor-Joy jazzed up the daring runway design with a selection of Tiffany bijoux, including earrings with diamonds and rubies and a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock brooch placed over the dress’s neckline.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

As a long-time Tiffany ambassador, Taylor-Joy was tasked with lighting the luxury brand’s Bird on a Rock installation on the store’s terrace. The evening took guests inside a holiday escape as they were welcomed with the Fifth Avenue snowflake lit up in Tiffany blue, perched right alongside the house’s famous window displays. But the real showstopper of the night might just have been Taylor-Joy’s grand reveal.