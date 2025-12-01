Anya Taylor-Joy is tasting everything on Dior’s menu, and over the weekend in Morocco she indulged in a three-course feast. The Menu star is serving on Bong Joon Ho’s jury at the Marrakech International Film Festival which, aside from watching plenty of films, affords Tayor-Joy several chances to walk the red carpet in era-spanning Dior looks from past and present.

On Saturday, Taylor-Joy stunned in a custom goldenrod Dior dress. Its strapless bodice featured floral appliqués along the bust. The contrasting hue of her pleated mustard yellow skirt added intrigue. Taylor-Joy polished her dress with an old school updo, glowing makeup, and jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier, Taylor-Joy stepped out to the jury press conference that afternoon in a more daytime-appropriate look from Dior. Dated to John Galliano’s spring 2001 show for the label—yes, the one that spawned the house’s infamous J’Adore Dior t-shirt—Taylor-Joy’s LBD was done with a scoop neckline, a fitted midsection, and a free-flowing skirt with asymmetric ruffles. She paired it with a dainty black hair bow and Aquazurra sandals.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

For the festival’s opening night on Friday, Taylor-Joy again hit the red carpet in another bespoke look by Dior’s current designer, Jonathan Anderson. Inspired by the free-flowing drop waists seen in Anderson’s Dior womenswear debut, it centered on a loose silhouette with white rosette details at the hips.

Taylor-Joy and her fellow jury members will award the Étoile d’Or to the best film at the end of the competion. Into addition to jury president Bong, other members of this year’s group include Jenna Ortega, Celine Song, Karim Aïnouz, and Titane director Julia Ducournau.

The festival concludes on December 6, so expect Taylor-Joy to continue her Dior streak in the meantime.