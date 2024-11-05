Ariana Grande’s Wicked press tour is officially in high gear. And, naturally, the actress is taking her cues from the land of Oz. Today in Australia, Grande and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Ervio attended a photo call for the upcoming musical, both channeling their respective characters, Glinda and Elphaba, on the carpet.

Grande embraced everything pink by slipping into a custom outfit from the New York brand Bode. Grande’s strapless bandeau top nodded to the coquette bow trend while her flared maxi skirt channeled the whimsy spirit of her Wicked character. Her look also provided another milestone womenswear win for Bode. The New York-based brand, a favorite of Harry Styles and every boy who lives on the Lower East Side, made its name in menswear but has increasingly been proving it can master womenswear too.

Erivo, of course, dressed the part too. She donned an Elphaba green top that she paired with a lace skirt, an avant-garde headpiece, and towering Marc Jacobs shoes.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like many Hollywood actresses, both Grande and Erivo have gone all in on method dressing ahead of their film’s theatrical release. At the film’s Sydney premiere tthis past weekend, Erivo dressed in a structured all-black number and Grande donned a fairytale couture gown by Vivienne Westwood. Although Erivo and Grande have been to countless galas and red carpets dressed in green and pink recently, the Sydney premiere was their first major appearance solely in support of the movie. So, it was only natural they turned up to the event in peak method dressing style.

SAVERIO MARFIA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande’s outfit appeared to reference the exact gown that her fellow Glinda Billie Burke wore during the Wizard of Oz in 1939. Grande decided to do her version without Burke’s diamond crown and wand.

Getty Images/Moviepix/Getty Images

As Grande and Erivo continue their Wicked tour around the world, their respective red carpet styles already have quite a clear pattern to them. Erivo, of course, is asserting herself as the edgier of the two, wearing dark emerald green pieces paired with unexpected accessories.

Grande, meanwhile, is going full-on fairytale princess—think big skirts and even bigger silhouettes, the occasional bow, and enough light pink to give Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour a run for its money.