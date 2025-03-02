Ariana Grande’s Oscars Gown Defies Gravity With Classic Couture Techniques

Ariana Grande’s Good Witch World Tour has landed at the Oscars 2025. The Wicked actor, dressed in an otherworldly sculptural confection straight from the Paris runways, quite actually defied gravity on the red carpet of the 97th annual Academy Awards.

Grande slipped into look three from Schiaparelli’s spring 2025 couture show for her big night in Los Angeles. A blush bustier expanded into an elegant peplum detail (a nod to an archival lamp by Swiss sculptor and frequent Elsa Schiaparelli collaborator Alberto Giacometti) before exploding into layers of sparkling tulle. Of course, Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry and his masterful silhouettes often rival sculpture, and this satin and tulle princess look was no exception. Elegant De Beers jewelry complimented her dress’s sweetheart neckline which featured a ladylike twist on the exposed bra trend.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Roseberry’s Schiaparelli always delights the Internet, but the designer challenged himself beyond simply “breaking the internet” with his latest collection. Instead, he looked back to couture masters of the past. He particularly studied techniques from the Art Deco-informed 1920s and ’30s, and the Hollywood glam of the ’50s. “Haute Couture aspires to reach great heights; it promises escape from our complicated reality,” Roseberry wrote in his show notes. “It also reminds us that perfection comes at a price. How high can we couturiers go? As high as the sun—and the Gods—allow us.” Fitting for a star of Wicked.

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Like many of her outfits throughout her Wicked press tour and the subsequent awards season, Grande’s Schiaparelli number was peak Glinda. It wasn’t as overtly themed as some of Grande’s more heavily themed dressing moments—but it’s hard to see this shade of pink and not instantly think of Grande and her turn as Glinda the Good Witch. Some might even go as far as to call the hue “Ariana Pink.”

Grande earned her first-ever Oscar nomination this year in Best Supporting Actress for what she described as her “dream role.” She and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, a Best Actress nominee this year, are scheduled to perform a selection of tunes later this evening from the Jon M. Chu blockbuster. Erivo, for her part, also nodded to her Wicked role this Oscars Sunday. She hit the red carpet in a dark Elphaba green Louis Vuitton dress with major structure. Expect something even more Oz-ian from the duo as they take to the main stage of the Dolby Theatre.