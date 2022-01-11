Ariana Grande’s New Loewe Sweater Matches Her Spirited Away Tattoo

For loyal Hayao Miyazaki fans, what’s better than a Loewe collaboration with Studio Ghibli that prints your favorite Spirited Away characters onto luxury goods? When you can buy a sweater with a character from the movie on it that perfectly matches your forearm tattoo, of course. Enter Ariana Grande: a longtime fan of the 2001 Oscar-winning animated film who has made her appreciation for its director Miyazaki very clear over the years. It’s no surprise then, that Grande was one of the first people to get her hands on J.W. Anderson’s latest Loewe collection when it dropped last week.

Grande shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Monday, wearing a white wool turtleneck sweater from the new collab. On the right side of the sweater, there is a stitched-on sketch of Chihiro, the protagonist of the cult-favorite Anime film.

Ariana Grande on Instagram

The sweater is perfect for Grande, who already has a large tattoo of Chihiro on her arm. The singer showed off the tattoo back when she originally got it in 2018. Around that time she also revealed why the character means so much to her. "Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away's plot,” Grande said. “During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.”

Ariana Grande on Instagram

While Grande already had a permanent reminder of Chihuro’s strength on her body, now she has a sweater to match. It’s hard to believe that’s the only piece Grande copped from Loewe’s latest line, though, and we want to see her in head to toe Spirited Away x Loewe merch.