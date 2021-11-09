Log on to TikTok and you’ll find that Jenna Rink’s iconic Versace dress from the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 was one of the biggest Halloween costumes of the year. Brands popularized by the short-video app, like Cider, offered knockoffs of the look for as little as $18, and one scroll through your For You Page on October 31st showed that many took advantage of that deal. But Ariana Grande just proved that nothing beats the original. The singer wore the vintage Versace gown worn by Jennifer Garner in the cult classic to her first live show on The Voice, once again proving she’s the ultimate 13 Going on 30 fangirl.

“My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The Voice live show!!!” Donatella Versace captioned a slate of pics posted on Instagram. In the photos, Grande is modeling the dress from all angles. The singer styled herself similarly to Garner’s character as well, wearing some very early aughts crystal earrings and her hair pulled back in a wispy updo. The only thing Grande is missing is Garner’s butterfly necklace.

Grande’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, revealed on her Instagram Stories that the look was “six months in the making.” Most likely, the Versace archives aren’t too easy to access, especially when it comes to a dress as noteworthy as this one. The piece also probably had to be altered significantly, considering Grande’s small frame. Comparing the dress worn by Grande, Garner, and the model in 2003, it seems like the skirt of the dress may have been completely reconstructed each time.

Columbia Pictures

This isn’t the first time Grande has referenced 13 Going on 30. In her 2018 music video for ‘thank u, next,’ the singer recreated another look from the movie, albeit a much simpler one—a red blouse and jeans. Garner praised Grande following the video release, writing on Instagram, “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.”

Considering Grande pulled out this dress for The Voice’s first live show, hopefully, she has more exciting looks up her sleeves for the upcoming weeks. If she continues on the romcom theme, you can probably expect an Elle Woods tribute up next.