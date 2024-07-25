Get ready to buckle up because Ariana Grande’s latest micro-mini dress is all about the power of a statement belt. During an event for her brand r.e.m. beauty in Paris yesterday, Grande brought a retro edge to the celebrity-favorite belt dress—in a look that happened to be similar to one Dua Lipa sported late last year, no less.

Working her long time stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Grande slipped into a white halter number from Tom Ford’s resort 2025 collection. Her micro-mini kicked off with a high neckline that flowed into a flare, almost Space Age-inspired flare skirt. What really gave this particular piece its edge was the gold-trimmed belt that sat loosely across Grande’s hips. While the detail proved to be more form than actual function (in fact, it didn’t appear to be holding anything up at all), it still gave the otherwise retro silhouette a modern finish. Statement belts, of nearly every size, finish, and fabric, have been making rounds among the celebrity crowd recently both on and off the red carpet.

Grande rounded out her look with extra large round shades, her signature slicked-back pony tail, and simple white pumps.

If Grande’s dress looks somewhat familiar, it’s likely because another major pop star wore its LBD sister to an event in December.

During the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala, Dua Lipa sported a sultry black dress from Peter Hawkings’s spring 2024 Tom Ford collection. Like Grande, Dua’s dress also featured a statement (and non-working) belt detail. But instead of grazing her hips, the belt was placed along the top of her strapless gown. The piece also featured a steep side slit that nearly inched past the singer’s waist.

Those familiar with the designer Tom Ford’s most famous garments (from his time at Gucci and his eponymous label) would know that the statement belt is somewhat of a design signature. Many of his slinky vintage Gucci dresses—a handful of which have been worn by Bella Hadid on the red carpet—are designed with avant-garde belt buckles. So, it’s only natural that his predecessor Peter Hawkings (who has since departed the brand after less than a year as creative director) would continue in that vein.

Classic belts never left, but the belt dress is certainly on the comeback trail.