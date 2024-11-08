Ariana Grande found her “dream role” in Wicked and she’s more than dressing like it. Since Grande was announced as the upcoming live-action film’s Glinda, she’s been going all-in on themed looks designed in her character’s signature color: blush pink.

Along with her co-star Cynthia Erivo (who’s been wearing her fair share of Elphaba green) Grande is bringing the method dressing trend to “gravity-defying” heights. There’s coquette skirts trimmed with ribbons, ladylike suit sets, and of course on-the-nose references to the original Wicked production. Ahead of the film’s November 22, 2024 theatrical release, check back here to keep track of each and every one of Ariana Grande’s Wicked press tour looks.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Glinda was familiar with the coquette trend, she might wear something like this blush Bode set Grande picked out for the film’s Sydney photo call.

SAVERIO MARFIA/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grande went big for the film’s first major premiere, making a splash in a dramatic Vivienne Westwood gown. Not only was the couture piece a certain show-stopper, it was also an homage to Grande’s fellow Glinda Billie Burke and the dress she wore in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a special Wicked screening (where Grande met Glindas of past and present), she donned this ladylike Versace look.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images Grande looked regal in Thom Browne at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images Flower power never looked this good.