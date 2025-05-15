First-time Cannes attendee Ariana Greenblatt is more than dressing the part. The 17-year-old Barbie star has brought a strong sense of French style to the Croisette this year, including a piece of Parisian runway history originally modeled by none other than Claudia Schiffer.

Greenblatt, seen leaving the Hotel Martinez this morning, epitomized French chic in pieces from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1993 Chanel collection. The actor wore a fitted corset top (in a white tweed fabric, of course) that featured black trim and pockets on either side. Schiffer, one of Lagerfeld’s foremost Chanel muses, wore the same piece on the runway back in the early ’90s, meaning it’s exactly 15 years older than Greenblatt.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Greenblatt made her own alterations to the original runway styling, though. Schiffer sported the corset with a pair of long black pants and a gold logo belt on the Chanel runway, both pieces Greenblatt did without in Cannes.

Instead, the actor opted for an on-trend choice in the form of Guizio’s “Caria” capris. Greenblatt, with help from her stylist Molly Dickson, put the finishing touches on the look with a quilted Chanel clutch and the brand’s cult-favorite ballet flats. A beret, rectangular-frame glasses, and a VHS camcorder (perhaps, to document her festival debut) finished the outfit.

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Greenblatt’s archival Chanel was the perfect precursor to her first outing on the Cannes red carpet this evening. The actor stepped out to the Dossier 137 premiere in a cut-out ivory dress from Cong Tri that, while not exactly French, still channeled all the elegance typical of a Cannes step and repeat. Her dress was designed with a halter neck silhouette at the front and a completely open back, the latter of which Greenblatt dressed up with layered, beaded necklaces from Chopard—a classic styling trick that’s suddenly making a comeback among the fashion set.

A Cannes debut is nothing to scoff at, but Greenblatt’s handling her first time at the festival with a certain je ne sais quoi.