Giorgio Armani Spring 2027 Infuses the House Classics With Discoteca-Chic

The winds of change are blowing at Giorgio Armani. One year after the founder’s passing, Dario Vitale has been named creative director of little-sibling label Emporio Armani, while talks over the stake sale mandated in Mr. Armani’s will, with LVMH and L’Oréal among the expected suitors, are set to begin in the coming weeks. But at Silvana Armani’s sophomore Giorgio Armani ready-to-wear show this morning, titled Evolution, continuity was the message. After last season’s excursion to Mr. Armani’s private residence on Via Borgonuovo, spring 2027 returned to the Tadao Ando-designed Armani/Teatro, transformed for the 11 AM show into a sleek discoteca, with plush leather conversation-pit seating arranged around a gridded dance floor-slash-runway. Under a giant disco ball, she sent out a distilled take on the house codes: languid tailoring and sparkling eveningwear brought into sharper focus in a graphic palette of ivory, black, and gold.

As ever, menswear-inflected jackets formed the backbone of the collection. But from the first look—a black-and-ivory pin-dot double-breasted jacket with a subtly stronger shoulder, styled with wide-leg ivory trousers—it was clear that Armani was introducing a little more structure into the house’s famously relaxed tailoring. Mr. Armani made his name by removing the padding and interlining from traditional men’s suiting; here, his niece was selectively putting some of it back in. “Style is a way of being, rather than an immutable code: the ability to change while remaining true to oneself,” the designer wrote in the show notes. “Identity, too, can evolve without losing its essence.”

She also loosened up the idea of the suit itself, breaking tailoring into separates: a black jacket with gold-stripe trousers here, a gold-stripe jacket with black trousers there. Tuxedo jackets were thrown over sparkling going-out tops or tucked into pleated Bermuda shorts in luxe evening fabrics. The shorts emerged as another hero silhouette of the collection, paired with everything from quarter-zip hoodies to embellished bustiers.

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

The daybreaker-disco mood felt in step with the intuitive way many young women dress now, mixing codes and eras in a single look and treating sequins as perfectly acceptable before zero-proof cocktail hour. Nearly every look was grounded in flat footwear—including slim loafers, neoprene knee boots, or peep-toe d’Orsays—styled as readily with Bermuda shorts as with evening gowns, while the few heels that appeared came in equally walkable kitten and platform shapes. Jeweled brooches, pendants, and chokers featured butterfly motifs, a subtle nod to metamorphosis. Sleek pouches and clutches kept the styling unfussy. Then, in an uncharacteristic flourish for the house, the lights went down and the models returned for a finale walk to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” By the time Armani took her bow beneath the disco ball, she had already said all she needed to through her clothes.

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani