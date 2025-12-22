In summer, the fashion set heads out east to the Hamptons. But come winter, they descend upon the Rockies for the St. Regis Aspen Snow Polo World Championship, an event now regarded as the herald of the winter social season.

Hosted just minutes away from the St. Regis Aspen’s chalet-style grounds, the 13th annual championship kicked off Wednesday at the Rio Grande Park. On the field, the Aspen Valley Polo Club led by Prince Harry (referred to as Harry Wales by the saucy announcers) advanced to face off against the St. Regis’s host team, spearheaded by the Duke’s close friend and polo legend, Nacho Figueras. But it was later in the evening when the real party started.

Despite having his hand clipped by a mallet, Prince Harry put on quite the show. Greg Doherty

Colman Domingo, Phoebe Dynevor, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell pose with TK, the St. Regis’s TK. Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The crowd made their way back to the St. Regis before decamping to Caviar Kaspia at the Snow Lodge, a velvet-lined pop-up of the Parisian haunt, for a swanky, Hennessy-hosted fête to cap off the day. In true Snow Polo fashion, it was a who’s who of the après scene—Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, were there, as were Anora star Mikey Madison and Shay Mitchell. Hennessy “X press O” martinis were served in shot glasses made out of ice, naturally.

Just a few minutes down the road at The Wild Fig, The St. Regis’s George Fleck wined and dined VIPs, including Colman Domingo and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, in celebration of its capsule collection with Staud. Hero items of the line, available to shop online and an at yurt-style tent at the auberge’s Aspen location, include a shearling shoulder bag with leather accents and a patterned fleece cozy enough to bundle up in after a long day of skiing—or après-skiing, if that’s more your speed.

On Thursday afternoon, the championship concluded with a close victory for the St. Regis squad, a sight watched on by an oh-so glamorous group of fox fur-clad and Hermès-toting glitterati on the sidelines.

In lodges perched above the snow-covered field, Aspen regulars like Shaun White, who fêted the St. Regis x Staud capsule with a champagne sabrage, showed out. Goldie Hawn enjoyed shrimp cocktail (from the Saint Regis-branded seafood ice tower, of course) with her long-time partner, Kurt Russell, while Domingo and Dynevor caught up throughout the match. A few booths down, Rebel Wilson mingled with Madison, one of the many guests toting a charmed Birkin bag, all among the buzz of Kemo Sabe hat-wearing socialites and the occasional Real Housewife. Even Mariah Carey showed up following the match which prompted the DJ to play “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” It was much to her dismay.

Like the Hamptons, Aspen has long been considered a seasonal playground. But the 2025 Snow Polo Championship, awash in excess and bacchanalian frolics, proved that Aspen’s savoir-faire isn’t bound by the calendar. It turns out, après-ski season is a year-round affair.

Goldie Hawn and Colman Domingo shared laughs. Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscar winner Mikey Madison and Rebel Wilson bundled up for the Aspen chill. Hannah Schweiss for Arhaus

Prince Harry, Grant Ganzi, and Nic Roldan pose with the runners-up plates alongside Aspen Valley Polo Club founders, Marc and Melissa Ganzi. Nick Radford

Phoebe Tonkin wore a sleek suede coat and jeans. Nick Radford

A scene from the championship. Nick Radford