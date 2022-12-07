Aubrey Plaza may be having a bit of a renaissance as of late thanks to her attention-grabbing turn as Harper in season two of The White Lotus, but fans of the actress know she has been on the scene for quite awhile. Plaza has been making us laugh since her days as April in Parks & Recreation, but it wasn’t until recently that she started getting recognize for what she brought to the promotional cycle of her movies and TV shows. Plaza was never really a “fashion girl” but she absolutely has her own, developed personal style. The actress loves to show off her legs and nine times out of ten, she’s stepping out in a mini dress. She also can’t help but veer toward some sparkle, so it’s common to see Plaza in sequin or crystal-covered looks.

Lately, though, Plaza has been elevating her style a little bit, opting for simple silhouettes, body-hugging pieces, and shocking colors. Maybe, she did some shopping while she was in Noto during that trip to Sicily.

But whether she’s showing off her legs or her new blonde hair, we know she’s going to be looking good. So, ahead of her final episode as Harper on The White Lotus season two, let’s take a look back as some of Plaza’s best red carpet looks from 2009 to now.

2022: Gotham Awards Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Plaza wore a matching, crystal-covered top and skirt set by Aya Muse for the Gotham Awards.

2022: Governors Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A newly-blonde Plaza kept all the attention on her hair by wearing a simple, black low-cut Mônot dress to the Governors Awards.

2022: The White Lotus Season Two Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The extremely high slit on this red Mônot dress was balanced out by the unique neckline and cutout on the right side of her bodice.

2022: Spin Me Round Premiere Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images Plaza kept it simple for the premiere of Spin Me Round, opting to wear a black Valentino mini dress with platform heels.

2022: ESPYs Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress looked gorgeous in a white Et Ochs resort 2023 dress with a silver bust at the ESPYs in July 2022.

2021: CFDA Fashion Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza wore a classic Thom Browne look to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2021.

2020: Happiest Season Premiere Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress paired her ruffled, white Miu Miu mini dress with embellished heels from the brand and a mask to stay safe, as the premiere for Happiest Season fell in November 2020.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The voluminous sleeves of Plaza’s Hellessy spring 2020 dress added some drama to the otherwise simple look.

2019: Child’s Play Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there’s one thing Plaza’s going to do on a red carpet, it’s show off her legs, which is exactly what she did with this yellow floral printed Carolina Herrera resort 2020 dress at the premiere for Child’s Play.

2019: MTV Movie and TV Awards JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Plaza is such a big fan of the embellished heels she wore with this sequin-covered Miu Miu mini dress, she wore them to the Happiest Season premiere a year later.

2019: Legion Season 3 Premiere ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The actress wore a green floral midi-dress to the premiere of Legion season three in 2019.

2019: Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Plaza celebrated the 10th anniversary of her hit show in a satin and lace Jonathan Simkhai mini dress.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress once again wore a mini dress on the red carpet. This sequin-covered one is from Saint Laurent and Plaza paired it with a blazer and Christian Louboutin heels.

2018: MTV Movie and TV Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza wore a white Elisabetta Franchi fall 2018 dress covered in a gold ribbon motif to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2018.

2018: Legion Season 2 Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress extended her usual hemline slightly and wore this black velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress to the premiere of Legion season 2.

2017: BFI London Film Festival Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Normally, Plaza sticks to black, but when she does where color—like in the case of this yellow Prada ostrich feather-covered dress—she makes quite the statement.

2017: Ingrid Goes West Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Life imitated art when Plaza showed up to the premiere of Ingrid Goes West wearing the same Marc Jacobs dress as Elizabeth Olsen. It was fitting considering Plaza play’s Olsen’s stalker in the film.

2017: Legion Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Rasario spring 2017 sequin-covered mini dress is classic Plaza.

2016: Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza wore a Prada sequin-covered mini dress from the brand’s resort 2016 collection to the premiere of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates in June 2016.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a slinky Vionnet dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016.

2015: Emmy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza wore a sparkly Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2015 dress to the Emmys in 2015.

2014: Life After Beth Premiere Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a sheer floral Valentino fall 2014 dress to the premiere of her movie, Life After Beth.

2014: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza opted to wear a red Emilio Pucci gown with lace side panels to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2014.

2014: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This pink and purple Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2014 dress was a bit of a departure for the actress.

2013: Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza went for more of a gothic look with this black lace Marios Schwab resort 2014 dress at the Emmys in 2013.

2013: The To Do List Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress has loved mini dresses for quite some time. In 2013, she wore this off-white Calvin Klein spring 2013 dress to the premiere of her film The To Do List.

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Plaza wore a silver Marios Schwab caped mini dress to the 2013 Met Gala.

2013: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a light brown Izmaylova dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2011: Emmy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza liked this Juan Carlos Obando dress because of the silhoette and “‘20s vibe.” She told Variety the dress made her feel like a movie star.

2010: MTV Movie Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Of course the actress wore a mini dress to the MTV Movie Awards in 2010.

2010: Emmy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Plaza wore a black mini dress to the Emmys in 2010.