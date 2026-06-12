Austin Butler has great timing. The 34-year-old actor arrived in New York City on Wednesday night, just in time to celebrate the Knicks’s Game 4 win with the rest of the town. Perhaps that impressive punctuality is thanks to his timepiece. Butler is an ambassador of the Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling, and is in the city to celebrate the return of the label’s iconic ’90s watch, the Chronomat. But just like anyone else who has set foot on the island of Manhattan (and the surrounding boroughs) over the last few weeks, Butler has Knicks fever, even if he is a California native. “I’ve been going to watch the Knicks since I first moved to New York when I was 20,” he tells W. “This is unreal.”

If Butler makes his way to a courtside seat this series, keep an eye on his wrist, as he will likely be sporting a piece from the new 22-piece Chronomat collection. On Thursday night, the actor hosted a ’90s-themed soirée in honor of the new collection at Breitling’s Madison Avenue store. He arrived to the event in a vintage, Breitling-branded yellow taxi and spent the evening soaking in the throwback atmosphere, where guests snapped pics on Polaroid cameras and enjoyed a playlist of retro hits. Inside the Breitling pay phones made especially for the event, Butler took some time away from the party to discuss his partnership with Breitling, the nostalgia he gets from the relaunched watch, and the one ’90s trend he’s leaving in the past (for now).

Photograph by Tyler Joe

What drew you to Breitling in the first place?

Because of what they stand for. They embrace this sense of adventure—riding motorcycles and flying planes, all those things that are aspirational for me. There’s a rugged nature to Breitling, but also you can find pieces that are elegant.

Do you ride motorcycles and fly planes?

I do ride motorcycles, but flying planes is an aspiration. Eventually we’ll get to the planes.

Are you excited about this reintroduction of the Chronomat?

I feel like this marks an evolution of the Chronomat. I wasn’t a watch expert before [working with Breitling], but then I started learning and I realized the nostalgia this watch has for me. My dad was a big Jerry Seinfeld fan, so seeing him wearing it on Seinfeld or seeing pictures of Bruce Willis wearing it is very cool. But now they’ve made certain updates that really suit me.

Photograph by Tyler Joe

The Chonomat is such a classic ’90s watch, and I feel like there’s definitely some ’90s influence in your style. What is one trend you like to embrace from the decade?

I don’t know if this is ’90s, but I like wearing a long-sleeve shirt under a short-sleeve shirt. That’s a look I really appreciate.

What’s one ’90s trend that should stay in the ’90s?

Parachute pants. Are those from the ’90s? I’m sure some people could pull them off, but I don’t think I’m going to be pulling out a pair of parachute pants myself.

Well, they could be helpful when you get around to flying planes.

You’re right. That’s important to have. In case you need a parachute.