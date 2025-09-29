Ever wondered how to wear your fitness clothes outside of the gym? Let Ayo Edebiri’s latest street style look serve as a guide.

The star, in the midst of promoting her latest film After the Hunt, turned free-flowing athletic speerates into a full-on fashion moment. The star hit the streets of New York City in a pair of knee-length basketball shorts with a split black-and-white hemline. Over top, she flung a black sweater over a white long-sleeve tee, the latter of which was French tucked into her shorts. It was an outfit formula so seemingly simple that even a frat boy running late for class could pull it off. Yet, lest you think Edebiri found these pieces lying around in the back of her closet, her look was actually pulled from The Row’s spring 2026 collection.

The elevation came from her accessory choices. Edebiri slipped on a pair of pointed-toe leather pumps (also from The Row), a choice one would usually pair with, say, a slip dress or wool trousers. On her shoulder, Edebiri toted a quilted Chanel bucket bag with a printed scarf tied around the strap.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Elevated basics are The Row’s bread and butter. This summer season, the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand convinced everyone that $800 flip-flops were a wardrobe essential—their toe-splitters were worn by everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kendall Jenner. The allure of the label is within their fabrications. Yes, the designs are simple, but they’re done in the most exclusive of fabrics and sophisticated of techniques.

If any brand can usher in the return of too-big jersey basketball shorts, it’s The Row. Just pair yours with a chic heel à la Edebiri to avoid looking like you just came back from the local college campus.