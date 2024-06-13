Sorry Drake, Ayo Edebiri Is Doing Big Pants The Right Way

Ayo Edebiri is responding to Drake’s viral balloon pants with some extra large trousers of her own. Today, the actress mixed and matched two of this year’s biggest trends—Office Siren vests and capital-O Oversize cargos—in one fell swoop.

Edebiri was spotted outside of the Good Morning America studios with the quintessential New York City summer silhouette: a teensy top and baggy, baggy bottoms. The actress sported a luxe navy vest designed with buttons down the front and pockets on either side. The focal point of Edebiri’s look, though, turned out to be her olive green cargo pants. Her low-rise pair featured layers upon layers of draped army fabric accented by utilitarian details like exposed zippers, huge pockets, and strap details along the legs. Edebiri elevated her outfit with cat-eye sunglasses, a Loewe top handle “Puzzle” bag, and a pair of square-toe black boots.

Cargo pants have always gone in and out of vogue, but the style has been taken to quite the extremes this season. Over the weekend, Drake sent the Internet into a frenzy when he was spotted in gargantuan linen pants that looked plucked from the runway of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row. Edebiri’s trousers, both decidedly less baggy and less preppy, are only further proof that large pants are back and better than ever for the summer months.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Edebiri has been letting her fashion freak fly while out in Manhattan this week. Yesterday, the actress was seen arriving to The View in an eclectic Dries Van Noten look. She paired a funky ’70s skirt with a pinstripe button down worn beneath a fully-sequined vest. This one, unlike her navy number, veered more towards disco diva than business bombshell. As if that weren’t enough pattern play, Edebiri amped up her outfit with avant-garde block heels that she styled with exposed, ankle-length socks.

Earlier in the week, Edebiri indulged in a more formal moment during the Inside Out 2 premiere. She sported a custom Bottega Veneta power suit on the red carpet designed in a delicious shade of mint green.

Edebiri’s next fashion frontier? Your guess is as good as ours.