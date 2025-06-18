Ayo Edebiri Is the Chicest Dog Mom Out There

In the grand tradition of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Ayo Edebiri is turning man’s best friend into a woman’s not-so-secret accessory. Yesterday in Los Angeles, the actor was seen outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel: Live! in a bright cherry-hued dress that was adorably upstaged by her little rescue pooch, Gromit.

As Edebiri exited the show, Gromit—the actor’s black-and-white Chihuahua mix—trotted confidently alongside her, tail wagging and nose glued to the pavement like a true red carpet veteran. The tiny pup looked like he knew exactly where the cameras were, paws tapping along in tandem with Edebiri’s Gianvito Rossi heels. The pooch occasionally joins Edebiri at her day job (he even made an appearance on the set of The Bear), but this outing marked one of the duo’s most stylish appearances yet.

While Gromit was certainly the scene-stealer, Edebiri’s look was just as camera-ready. She wore a ruched, strawberry-red mini dress from Jacquemus, paired with Jessica McCormack jewelry and a pair of sleek Oliver Peoples cat-eye sunglasses.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The late night show’s set is apparently more than pet friendly. Anora star Mikey Madison was also accompanied her pooch along to film a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November. Like Edebiri and Gromit, the duo were chic and in sync—the perfect paparazzi-ready pairing. Then, perhaps most famously, there’s Demi Moore and Pilaf. The Substance actor rarely sets foot on a red carpet without her micro Chihuahua, whose little tail and stoic expression have become an Internet obsession.

Unlike It bags or the latest trendy shoes, these little pups never go out of style.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images