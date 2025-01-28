Unlike its dressier counterparts in Venice and Cannes, the Sundance Film Festival is usually a more casual affair. It’s Utah, after all, and snowsuits are more practical than giant ball gowns. Ayo Edebiri, however, had no problem indulging in some major gala style for the premiere of her new movie Opus yesterday.

The actress slipped into an elegant olive green look from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s resort 2025 collection for The Row. Her dramatic shawl, which could theoretically double as a very expensive blanket, looked like something a woman of Parisian society would have worn back in the day. The actress draped the piece over her arm and later removed it to show off the matching dress she layered underneath.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Like Edebiri’s shawl, her dress also featured a demure and simple silhouette. She complimented the A-line number with black pointed-toe heels and stud earrings.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Historically, the fashion worn on the Sundance Film Festival red carpet is far removed those of Venice and Cannes where guests are forced to abide by a strict dress code. Yes, select stars like Jennifer Lopez will show up to Sundance premieres in fully sheer and beaded designs. But for the most part, you’ll find that outfits veer more casual. Something similar to what Rachel Sennott wore over the weekend: a Penny Lane coat, suede mini skirt, and a vintage Phoebe Philo-era Chloé bag.

Given the frequency in which Edebiri wears pieces from The Row, her choice of formal dress last night isn’t totally out of the blue. Still, the actress and her stylist Danielle Goldberg pulled out a less formal—but just as cool—look earlier from another cult New York label earlier on during the festival. Prior to the Opus premiere, Edebiri attended an event in a tracksuit-inspired dress from the indie brand Comission.