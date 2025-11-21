A new exhibition, open now at La Galerie Dior in Paris’ fashionable eighth arrondissement, explores Christian Dior and his work, but through an entirely new lens: that of Azzedine Alaïa’s. For decades, Alaïa quietly collected clothing he admired, snapping up couture from both the biggest names and rising artists of the day. By the time of his death, in 2017, the designer had acquired nearly 20,000 pieces—600 of which were by Monsieur Dior himself. With the opening of Alaïa’s Dior Collection and another upcoming show, Azzedine Alaïa and Christian Dior, Two Masters of Couture (which will debut at the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation next month) the two men are put into conversation in more ways than one. The former show demonstrates just how much Alaïa was an admirer and a guardian of Dior’s work and legacy.

Growing up in Tunisia, Alaïa discovered the French fashion house from a young age, and quickly developed an appreciation of the label’s founder, Christian Dior. When Alaïa left his home to learn the ways of Parisian couturiers in 1956, he was hired by Dior. While the North African designer had a short stint at the brand, the experience was an impactful one. For over 50 years, Alaïa not only collected Dior’s designs, he also sought out the work of his successors, from Yves Saint Laurent to John Galliano.

Photograph by Adrien Dirand

One hundred and forty pieces are on display at La Galerie Dior, 101 of which are on loan from the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation and are being shown for the first time. Alaïa’s own work is not on view at La Galerie, but his presence is felt, thanks to the curation by Olivier Saillard, director of the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa; the Foundation’s archivist, Gaël Mamine; and Olivier Flaviano, director of La Galerie Dior. Alaïa was known to be especially attracted to Dior’s silhouettes and his invention of the line, which is celebrated in the show via taffeta evening dresses featuring wasp waists and full skirts. Alaïa was expansive in his collecting of Dior—acquiring pieces that showcased a range of techniques, making for an incredibly comprehensive exhibition.

In addition to clothing, visitors will find documents (including Alaïa’s original employee contract at Dior), sketches from the couturier, and correspondence between the two men.

Photograph by Adrien Dirand

A little way down the Seine, at the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation, more from the Tunisian designer’s Dior collection will be placed on display beginning December 15. This time, they’ll be joined by Alaïa’s own creations to demonstrate Dior’s influence on his work. Alaïa’s fashion legacy exists far outside of his vast personal collection of clothing and accessories—but seeing the late designer as an artist and an admirer forms that much clearer of a picture of him.

Azzedine Alaïa’s Dior Collection is open at La Galerie Dior through May 6, 2026. Azzedine Alaïa and Christian Dior, Two Masters of Couture is open at the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation from December 15, 2025 through May 3, 2026.