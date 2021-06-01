The Baby-Doll Dress Makes a Comeback

Balmain top and skirt; Maison Margiela shoes (throughout).
Louis Vuitton dress.
Prada dress.
Khaite dress.
Miu Miu dress.
Versace dress.
Gucci dress and shorts.
Hair by Naoki Komiya for Bumble and bumble at Julian Watson Agency; makeup by Lisa Butler for Chanel Les Beiges at Bryant Artists; manicure by Saffron Goddard for Chanel Le Vernis at Saint Luke. Model: Grace Clover at IMG. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting.
Valentino dress; Converse sneakers; stylist’s own briefs.
Produced by Claire Green at Rep; production manager: Ciara Smith at Rep; photo assistants: Simon McGuigan, Max Hayter; digital technician: Anna Hendry; retouching: Postmen; fashion assistants: Emma Simmonds, Mitja Olenik; hair assistant: Daniel Moura; makeup assistant: Elise Priestley