The Bad Bunny Bowl—erm, Super Bowl—took over San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium last night with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots. But the halftime show was the real spectacle, at least for the fashionably inclined.

Styled by Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares, Bad Bunny turned to a surprisingly egalitarian source for his performance look. His head-to-toe cream ensemble was courtesy of Zara. He paired slouchy trousers with a structured football jersey featuring his last name, Ocasio, and the number 64. (The details are believed to be a tribute to his mother Lysaurie Ocasio, who was born in 1964.) In the middle of the performance, Bunny added a suit jacket and tie in the same off-white color. “It was an amazing show,” the retailer said in a statement. “Benito put on a memorable performance. What a great outfit.”

Bunny went maximalist with his accessory choices. He wore an 18 karat yellow gold Royal Oak timepiece from Audemars Piguet, paired with leather gloves and his BadBo 1.0 Adidas sneakers. The Puerto Rican hitmaker also brought out a lineup of superstar guests, too, most notably Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Performing a rendition of her song “Die With a Smile,” Gaga opted for a custom bias dress with pleats by New York-based brand Luar. She wore a red hibiscus flower, the flower of Puerto Rico, on one side of her outfit. Gaga wasn’t the only surprise appearance. Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Young Miko, and Karol G made cameos and Ricky Martin, who sang a verse from Bunny’s song “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.”

Kindell Buchanan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images