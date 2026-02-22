All the Best Celebrity Looks From the BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet

The race to March’s Oscars continued to take shape tonight, not in sun-soaked Los Angeles, but beneath the grandeur of London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the film world convened for the 2026 BAFTAs. As one of awards season’s final and most closely watched ceremonies, the evening gives actors and directors a chance to polish their narratives—and red carpet personas—ahead of the Academy Awards. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the ceremony is never one to play it small, and this year features a performance of “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware covering Barbra Streisand’s “Beloved.”

Leading the night’s nominations is One Battle After Another with 12 nods, followed closely by Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme. That means the stars of those films, from Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio to Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor, are all but guaranteed to arrive in their most spectacular red carpet finery.

Here, see all the best fashion moments from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Abrams in Chanel.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Stone Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Teyana Taylor Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Leonardo DiCaprio Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Kate Hudson Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Wagner Moura Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Renate Reinsve Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Boucheron jewelry.

Odessa A’zion Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images In Ahluwalia.

Rose Byrne Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Ethan Hawke Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Tilda Swinton Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images In Chanel.

Miles Caton Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Maya Rudolph Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Chanel.

Aimee Lou Wood Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Emilia Wickstead and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Alicia Vikander Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgard Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry.

Carey Mulligan Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Joe Alwyn Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Alan Cumming Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Benicio Del Toro Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Monica Bellucci Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sadie Sink James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Prada.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Gunnar Eiriksson Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Stormzy Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Erin Doherty Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Tom Blyth James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Ellie Bamber Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani and Messika jewelry.

Alia Bhatt Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kerry Washington Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Prada.

Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Nuna in Thom Browne.