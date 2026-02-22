All the Best Celebrity Looks From the BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet
The race to March’s Oscars continued to take shape tonight, not in sun-soaked Los Angeles, but beneath the grandeur of London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the film world convened for the 2026 BAFTAs. As one of awards season’s final and most closely watched ceremonies, the evening gives actors and directors a chance to polish their narratives—and red carpet personas—ahead of the Academy Awards. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the ceremony is never one to play it small, and this year features a performance of “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware covering Barbra Streisand’s “Beloved.”
Leading the night’s nominations is One Battle After Another with 12 nods, followed closely by Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme. That means the stars of those films, from Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio to Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor, are all but guaranteed to arrive in their most spectacular red carpet finery.
Here, see all the best fashion moments from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams
Abrams in Chanel.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
Timothée Chalamet
In Givenchy.
Teyana Taylor
In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton.
Kate Hudson
In Prada.
Wagner Moura
Jessie Buckley
In Chanel.
Renate Reinsve
In Louis Vuitton and Boucheron jewelry.
Odessa A’zion
Wunmi Mosaku
In Ahluwalia.
Rose Byrne
In Miu Miu.
Ethan Hawke
In Giorgio Armani.
Tilda Swinton
In Chanel.
Miles Caton
In Louis Vuitton.
Maya Rudolph
In Chanel.
Aimee Lou Wood
In Emilia Wickstead and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Alicia Vikander
Stellan Skarsgard
In Burberry.
Carey Mulligan
In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Joe Alwyn
Alan Cumming
Benicio Del Toro
Cillian Murphy
In Ferragamo.
Monica Bellucci
Sadie Sink
In Prada.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Gunnar Eiriksson
Stormzy
In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Erin Doherty
In Louis Vuitton.
Tom Blyth
In Saint Laurent.
Ellie Bamber
In Armani and Messika jewelry.
Alia Bhatt
In Gucci.
Kerry Washington
In Prada.
Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna
Nuna in Thom Browne.
Riz Ahmed
In Saint Laurent.