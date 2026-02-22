FASHION

All the Best Celebrity Looks From the BAFTAs 2026 Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Chase Infiniti attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Fes...
Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The race to March’s Oscars continued to take shape tonight, not in sun-soaked Los Angeles, but beneath the grandeur of London’s Royal Albert Hall, where the film world convened for the 2026 BAFTAs. As one of awards season’s final and most closely watched ceremonies, the evening gives actors and directors a chance to polish their narratives—and red carpet personas—ahead of the Academy Awards. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the ceremony is never one to play it small, and this year features a performance of “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware covering Barbra Streisand’s “Beloved.”

Leading the night’s nominations is One Battle After Another with 12 nods, followed closely by Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme. That means the stars of those films, from Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio to Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor, are all but guaranteed to arrive in their most spectacular red carpet finery.

Here, see all the best fashion moments from the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Abrams in Chanel.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Timothée Chalamet

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Teyana Taylor

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Kate Hudson

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Wagner Moura

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Renate Reinsve

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Boucheron jewelry.

Odessa A’zion

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

In Ahluwalia.

Rose Byrne

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Ethan Hawke

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Tilda Swinton

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Miles Caton

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Maya Rudolph

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Aimee Lou Wood

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Emilia Wickstead and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Alicia Vikander

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgard

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Carey Mulligan

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Joe Alwyn

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Benicio Del Toro

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Monica Bellucci

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Prada.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Gunnar Eiriksson

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Stormzy

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Erin Doherty

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Tom Blyth

James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Ellie Bamber

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani and Messika jewelry.

Alia Bhatt

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kerry Washington

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Prada.

Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Nuna in Thom Browne.

Riz Ahmed

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.