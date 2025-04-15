The 5 Biggest Bag Trends From the Fall 2025 Runways

This season, designers used bags to dive deeper into the surreal—taking accessories to new heights, where they represented more than just an accompaniment to a standout look. For fall 2025, purses were characters in and of themselves. Take Calvin Klein Collection, for instance, where new designer Veronica Leoni debuted her first collection with a slick callback to the brand’s legacy: some bags came in the shape of a CK One fragrance bottle. Louis Vuitton also looked to unconventional materials as sources of inspiration, using a lantern as a purse on the runway. At Chanel, the softest and fluffiest bags served as clutches, which matched the color of the model’s outfit, elbow-length gloves included. (Moschino and Simone Rocha took the “softness” trend even further, making their bags out of stuffed animals.) For more of the biggest bag trends from the 2025 runways, keep scrolling.

Days of Yore

Clockwise from top left: bags at the Fall/Winter 2025 shows of Coperni, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and Chloé Clockwise from top left: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Courtesy of Marc Jacobs; Courtesy of Chloé; Victor Boyko/Getty Images;

In fashion, vintage never dies. For the past few seasons, we’ve been seeing tons of top-handle, Ladies Who Lunch bag styles that call back to the designs of the 1940s-1960s. But fall 2025 ran the gamut in terms of retro bags and their respective time periods. Notably, designers acknowledged the ’90s are officially old-school, taking coin purses and attaching them to chains à la Miu Miu, or remixing a Tamagotchi toy into a teeny purse, like Coperni did this season.

Found Objects

Clockwise from top left: bags at the Fall/Winter 2025 shows of Calvin Klein, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, and Simone Rocha Clockwise from top left: Courtesy of Calvin Klein; WWD via Getty Images; Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

A birdcage as a purse is not only terribly chic, it’s a lovely metaphor, too—just ask Vivienne Westwood, where designer Andreas Kronthaler used the object to stand in for a handbag. At Simone Rocha, little turtle-shaped bags were strung around the waist with a chain. To get in on this trend, take a look around your house for some inspo (your toolbox might just make for an excellent handbag).

Soft Focus

Clockwise from top left: bags at the Fall/Winter 2025 shows of Chanel, Moschino, The Row, and Simone Rocha Clockwise from top left: Peter White/Getty Images; Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Courtesy of The Row; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A floppy, knit bag is nothing new. But for fall 2025, designers made their accessories even softer, integrated cable-knit onto purses and using materials like tweed for their accessories. At The Row, models wore tights with no shoes in the carpeted atelier; the brand’s bags were just as light and quiet.

The Two Travelers

On the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

Clockwise from top left: bags at the Fall/Winter 2025 shows of Fendi, Victoria Beckham, Louis Vuitton, and Ferragamo Clockwise from top left: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Peter White/Getty Images; Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

All aboard! We saw two very distinct, travel-related trends on the fall 2025 runways. First, there were bags aplenty for a luxury jaunt on the private Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train: Louis Vuitton’s cello-shaped suitcase, Ferragamo’s supersize belt bags, and Victoria Beckham’s superflat case, which looked like it held some precious jewels.

The Eurostar

Clockwise from top left: bags at the Fall/Winter 2025 shows of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, and Burberry Clockwise from top left: Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Estrop/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Estrop/Getty Images

And for the commuter—or the long weekend lover—there were duffle bags of all stripes. (Gucci’s was meant to be held on its side.)