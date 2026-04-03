Barbie Ferreira’s Best Fashion Moments Are Pure Euphoria

Barbie Ferreira captured hearts in Euphoria as the fan-fiction-writing Kat Hernandez, with a wardrobe full of latex minis, mesh tops, and Internet alter egos. Her off-screen style is just as, if not more, compelling.

Since earning household status on the hit HBO show, Ferreira has blossomed into her own on the red carpet. Like Kat, she embraces bold, often neon colors and unexpected styling combinations like a sheer, layered corset worn with a floral skirt. There’s also a more glamourous, timeless side to Ferreira, perhaps best evidenced by the dramatic GapStudio ball gown by Zac Posen she wore to the 2026 Oscars. Though she’s since departed the show, Ferreira’s career has kept her on the red carpet with buzzy projects like Nope, Mile End Kicks, and the 2026 remake of cult classic Faces of Death.

Here, take in Ferreira’s best red carpet style from Euphoria until now.

2026: Academy Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ferreira brought Americana glamour to the Oscars in a custom GapStudio dress by Zac Posen.

2026: SXSW Nicola Gell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a nude illusion lace dress with flesh-toned underpinnings, she did her version of naked dressing.

2025: Toronto Film Festival Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another naked dress came at the Toronto Film Festival in 2025, where Ferreira wore a semi-sheer design with a black bustier.

2025: Fashion Trust U.S Awards River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images The actor’s bright Simkhai dress featured a plunging neckline with thin spaghetti straps.

2024: Swarovski Exhibition Opening WWD/WWD/Getty Images She glistened at a Swarovski event in a liquid metal dress and matching cape.

2024: SXSW Errich Petersen/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images AT the SXSW premiere of Bob Trevino Likes It, the actor embraced the coquette look in a brown check dress with a criss-cross neckline.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ferreira took the scarf dress to new heights at a 2022 Oscars bash, wearing a colorful Fendi look.

2022: Euphoria Event Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Considering bold colors are a staple of Ferreira’s style, this sleek ruched dress in black was a nice switch-up.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first Met Gala in 2021, Ferreira leaned into the theme with flapper-inspired hair and makeup and a bejewelled dress by Simkhai.

2019: Euphoria Event Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This floral midi skirt and layered bustier were pure Kat.

2019: MTV Movie Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As if the bright blue hue of this latex Versace dress wasn’t enough, Ferreira styled it with pink mules.

2019: Euphoria Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She went full Euphoria in a tulle dress and playful eye makeup for the show’s L.A. premiere in 2019.