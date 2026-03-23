Behati Prinsloo Brings ’90s Mugler From the Runway to the Red Carpet

For her latest red carpet appearance, model Behati Prinsloo showed the power of a well-chosen archive piece. On Friday, the Namibian beauty stepped out at Clarins’s “Night of Extra” celebration in Los Angeles alongside husband Adam Levine, making a compelling case for vintage couture in the process.

Prinsloo’s channeled the ’90s in a a sculpted, black Thierry Mugler couture design from 1999 that she sourced from the celebrity-favorite dealer, Tab Vintage. The piece bore all the hallmarks of Mugler at his peak, including architectural lines, hyper-feminine structure, and an almost armor-like approach to evening wear. While the corset was etched with black sequins, and boasted a layered neckline, the skirt was relatively plain.

Styled with minimal jewelry and a sleek blowout, Prinsloo let the dress do the heavy lifting. She paired the vintage piece with black sandals and a diamond necklace and earrings. Levine also opted for an all-black look, though his polo shirt and trousers were straightforward enough to feel firmly rooted in the present rather than the archives.

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The choice underscored Prinsloo’s ongoing affinity for archival fashion. The model has repeatedly turned to Mugler’s late-’90s output in particular, including for her 10-year anniversary party with Levine in 2024. On that occasion, the model wore a pearl white corset dress from Mugler’s spring 1999 ready-to-wear show. Like her latest look, it featured a structured bustier—though it was offset by a more whimsical, tiered high-low ball skirt.

In revisiting Mugler’s late-’90s heyday, Prinsloo has underscored that, perhaps, the most impactful looks aren’t new. They’re just re-discovered.