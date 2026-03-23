Behati Prinsloo Brings ’90s Mugler From the Runway to the Red Carpet
For her latest red carpet appearance, model Behati Prinsloo showed the power of a well-chosen archive piece. On Friday, the Namibian beauty stepped out at Clarins’s “Night of Extra” celebration in Los Angeles alongside husband Adam Levine, making a compelling case for vintage couture in the process.
Prinsloo’s channeled the ’90s in a a sculpted, black Thierry Mugler couture design from 1999 that she sourced from the celebrity-favorite dealer, Tab Vintage. The piece bore all the hallmarks of Mugler at his peak, including architectural lines, hyper-feminine structure, and an almost armor-like approach to evening wear. While the corset was etched with black sequins, and boasted a layered neckline, the skirt was relatively plain.
Styled with minimal jewelry and a sleek blowout, Prinsloo let the dress do the heavy lifting. She paired the vintage piece with black sandals and a diamond necklace and earrings. Levine also opted for an all-black look, though his polo shirt and trousers were straightforward enough to feel firmly rooted in the present rather than the archives.
The choice underscored Prinsloo’s ongoing affinity for archival fashion. The model has repeatedly turned to Mugler’s late-’90s output in particular, including for her 10-year anniversary party with Levine in 2024. On that occasion, the model wore a pearl white corset dress from Mugler’s spring 1999 ready-to-wear show. Like her latest look, it featured a structured bustier—though it was offset by a more whimsical, tiered high-low ball skirt.
In revisiting Mugler’s late-’90s heyday, Prinsloo has underscored that, perhaps, the most impactful looks aren’t new. They’re just re-discovered.