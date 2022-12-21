On Tuesday, Bella Hadid showed some support for her older sister Gigi Hadid’s new Aspen-based pop-up, where her knitwear brand, Guest In Residence, will be available to for those who want to enjoy some cozycore fashion this winter.

“I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “She works so hard and the product speaks for itself! It’s sooo Gigi!!!”

In the photos, both Gigi and Bella are layered up for the weather, wearing similar brown leather jackets over thin shirts, knit cashmere scarves, and warm leggings with Bella wearing a a low-waisted jean skirt over tights and socks, with knee-high black leather boots. Both were wearing a pair of black leather gloves as they posed with some of the alcohol-free Kin Euphorics drinks, the adoptagen brand Bella joined as co-founder.

The sisters are both blonde right now, though Gigi had her hair up in a bun and Bella left hers down around her shoulders. Later that evening, she shared a photo of just herself with her newly bleached locks spread around her on the pillow.

On Monday, the sister duo hit the slopes and drank cans of Kin together in some adorable shots taken on the beautiful mountaintops of Aspen. They wore matching fiber face covers, and helmets in the same style with oversized goggles, Gigi in black and Bella in white.

Gigi recently celebrated the sale of her Guest In Residence line in Milan at Antonia, a high-end store, where she designed the windows with her brand.

“It was a dream come true to design these holiday windows — & for the chicest retailer in Milan!,” she wrote. “Please go check out our Ski Lodge and Core Collections, arrivato in tempo per tenervi caldi durante le vacanze.”

Both models clearly have ambitions beyond the runway, and they’re great at sister synergy.