Bella Hadid is channeling her inner Olsen twin with a decidedly on-trend twist. Out in Los Angeles over the weekend, the model carried a beloved Olsen handbag from the 2000s in the most 2025 way possible: she left her pants at home.

Hadid stepped out in a vintage off-the-shoulder tee that featured the cover art of En Vogue’s 1992 album, Funky Divas. Perhaps when the group sang “Free your mind, and the rest will follow,” that included legs, because Hadid wore the look sans pants. However, she accented the tee with a pair of western Cowboy boots. In her hand, Hadid held onto a never-before seen version of the cult-favorite Balenciaga Le City bag in camel suede. She finished off her look with tinted Chanel glasses.

BACKGRID

Former Balenciaga designer Nicholas Ghesquière introduced Le City during his fall 2001 show for the luxury brand. The accessory, sometimes referred to as the Motorcycle, quickly shot to It status thanks to the support of Kate Moss, Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen sisters. At the time, the style was unique in its slouchy shape (as opposed to the very structured of competitors like the Fendi baguette and Dior saddle) and use of zippers and rugged hardware. The accessory was a favorite of both Olsen sisters throughout the early 2000s, especially Mary-Kate who owned a range of Le City in various colors and sizes. The Row designer was partly responsible for the accessory’s comeback when she was spotted wearing it in 2016. It wasn’t until 2024 that Balenciaga would re-issue the cult bag under its current designer Demna, which is what Hadid was seen carrying over the weekend.

BG034/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid is no stranger to a vintage bag, having worn iconic favorites from Fendi and Dior in the past. And while her Balenciaga purse isn’t necessarily vintage, she took a page right out of the aughts girl playbook in how she went about styling it. There’s the Boho spirit of the Olsen twins and 2004 Sienna Miller mixed in with a clear message that the pantsless trend is here to stay—no matter what bag one chooses to carry.