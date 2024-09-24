Bella Hadid’s model off-duty style hasn’t missed a beat. Hadid, arriving to Paris Fashion Week for the first time in over two years, just slipped into a slick street style look that mixed Cowboy leather, a plunging neckline, and one of her favorite Office Siren accessories: Bayonetta glasses.

After a quick trip to New York—where instead of walking the runway, she rode horses with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos—Hadid was spotted leaving her hotel in the French capital today. The model based her look around a very ’80s-inspired leather coat with a strong shoulder. Underneath, she wore a black halter neck top with a plunging front wand office-appropriate pin stripe pants. The model slipped into black stilettos and cinched her pants with a brown belt that appeared to be the high fashion version of a Cowboy buckle. She finished off her look with a leather bucket bag slung over her shoulder and tiny clear eye frames that harkened back to the Bayonetta Glasses trend she started at the beginning of 2024.

SplashNews.com

Hadid touched down in Paris on Monday and quickly began showing off her signature street style. So far, she’s kept to lots of leather and muted color palettes like the matching mini skirt and biker top she wore yesterday to go shopping. Hadid paired the set with the same black coat she wore today, heel boots, 2000s glasses, and her go-to Saint Laurent.

The model’s arrival in Paris amid Fashion Week is of course going to ring the alarm her long-awaited return to the runway is imminent. And, based on her whereabouts yesterday, that’s seeming more and more likely.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Prior to this edgy moto moment, Hadid was spotted leaving the Valentino showroom while wearing a power trench coat and black riding boots. Alessandro Michele (who previously designed at Gucci) will present his first Valentino collection on Sunday—and there’s rumors that Hadid could be a focal point of the catwalk lineup. Even during her modeling heyday, Hadid never walked for Michele’s Gucci. There’s also murmurs that Hadid could pop up on the Saint Laurent runway (she just fronted one of the brand’s campaigns) or over at Miu Miu as well. Either way, we’re just happy she’s back in Paris after all this time.