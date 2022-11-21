Bella Hadid is a Blonde Boss in New Balenciaga Campaign

No, that isn’t drag queen Miss Fame posing as the extremely chic CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or a young Miranda Priestly on her first day as the Editor-in-Chief of Runway. It’s a blonde Bella Hadid in the latest Balenciaga campaign, showing off the almost-white hair color for the first time. Hadid, along with Isabelle Huppert, Han So Hee, Khadim Sock, and recent addition to the Balenciaga crown jewels, Nicole Kidman, star in the Balenciaga spring 2023 campaign for the brand’s Garde-Robe line, showing off their best Patrick Bateman impressions (if Patrick Bateman traded in his Valentino duds for this equally as ‘80s-heavy collection).

The Garde-Robe line, which was initially presented at Balenciaga’s resort 2023 show, fittingly held at the New York Stock Exchange in May 2022, provides “a modern take on idealized elements of wardrobe staples.” Because of that, the setting of an executive suite is perfect for the campaign. Shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, the photos portray “typified businessperson attitudes: boredom, stress, overconfidence, indulgence.” Huppert sits with her feet up on a cluttered desk, her Daisy Duck-esque XL 110MM pumps crossed over each other, but her oversized croc Hourglass bag perfectly on display.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Kidman, meanwhile brings a bit of sex appeal to the otherwise buttoned-up photos, perched on a desk in only a black croc jacket. But don’t mistake her for a secretary seducing her boss, because in another photo, the actress returns at her desk, clearly the one in charge. Videos, shot by Rosie Marks, extend the storyline, showing Kidman taking advantage of her position, spending her afternoon gossiping on the phone, and getting comfortable enough to remove her heels.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Hadid, though, is all business, whether she’s commanding the space in all black with a head of bleached blonde curls, or back to brunette in a navy blue oversized power jacket. The photos are a long way off from the model’s previous campaign with the brand, for their collaboration with Adidas, which saw Hadid in a high-up office once again, yet wearing an oversized red tracksuit. That must have been casual Friday, but now it’s Monday and it’s time to get back to work.