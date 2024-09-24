Maison Margiela dress; Gucci top, bra, briefs, and skirt; StockinGirl thigh-highs.

Miu Miu necklace; Cornelia James glove; All-In top.

The Row tops and slip skirt; Heather Huey headscarf; StockinGirl thigh-highs (worn as belt); Falke thigh-high.

Dolce & Gabbana halter vest, top, bralette, and bodysuit; Jennifer Behr veil headband; Wolford thigh-highs.

All-In top and skirt; Miu Miu necklace; Cornelia James gloves.

Miu Miu jacket, shirt, skirt, and necklace (worn as bracelet); Loro Piana top; Celine by Hedi Slimane hat and necklace; stylist’s own slip skirt.

Dolce & Gabbana halter vest and top; Jennifer Behr veil headband.

Prada jacket, gray skirt, and pink slip skirt; Araks bralette; Proenza Schouler red slipdress (worn as skirt); Victoria’s Secret lace-trim slip; stylist’s own purple skirt.

Balenciaga top, skirt, and pantaboots; stylist’s own veil.

Loewe coat; Polo Ralph Lauren swimsuit; Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection ring.

Ralph Lauren Collection jacket and pants; Polo Ralph Lauren tops; The Row shoes; stylist’s own blue top and socks

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello top, skirt, briefs, earrings, bracelets, belt, and tights.

Hair by Jawara for Oribe at Art Partner; makeup by Sam Visser at Art Partner; manicure by Dawn Sterling for Nailglam at EDMA World. Entrepreneur and model: Bella Hadid.

Produced by Fresh Produce; Executive Producer: Izzy Cohan; Producer: Halle Lagatta; Production Coordinator: Chloë Harper; Photography assistants: Jordan Lee, Colin Smith, William Takahashi; Digital Technician: Atarah Atkinson; Retouching: The Hand of God; Fashion assistants: Katarina Silva, Umi Jiang, Grace Turner; Hair assistant: Roddi Walters; Makeup assistant: Shimu Takanori; Production Assistants: Gio Barba, Madeleine Thomas.