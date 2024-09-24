FROM THE MAGAZINE

Bella Hadid Is Back & Dressed to Thrill

With a return to Paris Fashion Week and a new fragrance, all eyes are on the supermodel and entrepreneur. For W’s Fall Fashion Issue, Hadid slips into the season’s sheer, layered, and all-around daring ensembles.

Photographs by Harley Weir
Styled by Brian Molloy
Bella Hadid wears belts as top and sheer skirt
Bella Hadid wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello belts and skirt; StockinGirl thigh-high; stylist’s own briefs.

Maison Margiela dress; Gucci top, bra, briefs, and skirt; StockinGirl thigh-highs.

Miu Miu necklace; Cornelia James glove; All-In top.

The Row tops and slip skirt; Heather Huey headscarf; StockinGirl thigh-highs (worn as belt); Falke thigh-high.

Dolce & Gabbana halter vest, top, bralette, and bodysuit; Jennifer Behr veil headband; Wolford thigh-highs.

All-In top and skirt; Miu Miu necklace; Cornelia James gloves.

Miu Miu jacket, shirt, skirt, and necklace (worn as bracelet); Loro Piana top; Celine by Hedi Slimane hat and necklace; stylist’s own slip skirt.

Dolce & Gabbana halter vest and top; Jennifer Behr veil headband.

Prada jacket, gray skirt, and pink slip skirt; Araks bralette; Proenza Schouler red slipdress (worn as skirt); Victoria’s Secret lace-trim slip; stylist’s own purple skirt.

Balenciaga top, skirt, and pantaboots; stylist’s own veil.

Loewe coat; Polo Ralph Lauren swimsuit; Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection ring.

Ralph Lauren Collection jacket and pants; Polo Ralph Lauren tops; The Row shoes; stylist’s own blue top and socks

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello top, skirt, briefs, earrings, bracelets, belt, and tights.

Hair by Jawara for Oribe at Art Partner; makeup by Sam Visser at Art Partner; manicure by Dawn Sterling for Nailglam at EDMA World. Entrepreneur and model: Bella Hadid.

Produced by Fresh Produce; Executive Producer: Izzy Cohan; Producer: Halle Lagatta; Production Coordinator: Chloë Harper; Photography assistants: Jordan Lee, Colin Smith, William Takahashi; Digital Technician: Atarah Atkinson; Retouching: The Hand of God; Fashion assistants: Katarina Silva, Umi Jiang, Grace Turner; Hair assistant: Roddi Walters; Makeup assistant: Shimu Takanori; Production Assistants: Gio Barba, Madeleine Thomas.