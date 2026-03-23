Bella Hadid Styles the Same Pair of Bootcut Jeans in Two Completely Different Ways

Looking for your next spring hero item? Allow Bella Hadid to propose bootcut jeans. In Los Angeles over the weekend, the model continued her appreciation of Western-tinged denim, going as far as to style the same pair of flared trousers with two totally different tops.

Hadid started her weekend with a dinner at the Bird Street Club where she went all-in on the “going out” top theory. The model wore a neon orange corset, designed in a high-shine PVC fabric, that zipped up the front and contoured her figure. She balanced the flashy top with low-rise vintage Levi’s that flared out from the knees, a favorite denim silhouette of hers for the past few seasons now.

On her shoulder, Hadid toted Prada’s slouchy shoulder bag in caramel suede and slipped on a pair of black kitten heels. She gave the look even more of a retro feel with her styling choices: silver arm cuffs, luminous skin worn with ’70s-style glasses, and a tousled updo with face-framing bangs.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Less than 48 hour laters, Hadid further capitalized on her jeans’s versatility when celebrating the launch of her sixth Ôrebella perfume. Instead of a high-shine top, however, she grounded her pants in the boho trend. The model wore a white collared top, complete with a bow tie along the neckline and lace overlays throughout. The midriff-baring silhouette allowed for a peek at the true extent of Hadid’s ultra low-rise denim.

Hadid leaned into the free-spirited look with a burgundy and gold coin purse from Chloé that she paired with vintage Chanel sling backs and rectangular glasses.

Although Hadid has been at the forefront of the bootcut renaissance, her styling double take confirmed that flared jeans aren’t going anywhere. Especially when they flex this easily between contrasting aesthetics.