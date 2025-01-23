Bella Hadid isn’t willing to bring back the skinny jean just yet. She is, however, more than ready to revive another controversial denim trend from yesteryear: the flare jean.

Hadid was spotted in downtown Manhattan yesterday wearing a pair of light-wash bottoms that featured a substantial bell flare. Up top, Hadid’s jeans were closely fitted to her thighs and signaled that, perhaps, the model will be on board with a full-on skinny jeans comeback in the near future. For now, she’s fine wearing a slightly skinny jean with a decidedly western flair.

Hadid accented her jeans with a chocolate brown leather coat complete with fur-lining, chunky square-toe boots, and black “Dad” glasses. A graphic t-shirt and a charm necklace finished everything off. The look was decidedly more “’70s rockstar” than “’00s indie queen.”

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid famously styles herself for occasions like these and often scours sites like eBay and Depop for the perfect vintage pieces. It wouldn’t be surprising if her Penny Lane coat or faded denim are second-hand from some bygone era.

But there’s also a heavy Western influence to Hadid’s latest look—mainly her choice of denim and outerwear—and many of her recent appearances, too. Perhaps, that’s the influence of her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos or her long-standing status as an avid equestrian.

Regardless, this isn’t the first time Hadid gravitated towards this particular flared style of pants. The model regularly turned to bell bottom trousers this past fall, pairing them with everything from plunging black tops and pointed cowboy boots to studded Valentino bags and businesswoman blazers.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s certainly a Boho influence within these looks, but Hadid is clearly veering more towards pure western-wear. Her outfits feel like an extension of 2024’s Boho trend, something that prioritizes utilitarian boots, flared riding bottoms, and shearling outerwear over flouncy laces and sheer ruffles.

And, really, if anyone can convince us to dig deep in our closets for that forgotten pair of flared bottoms, it’s certainly Hadid.