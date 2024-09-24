Bella Hadid is back on the runways of Paris Fashion Week just like she never left. Today, the supermodel returned to the Paris catwalk for the first time in over two years during Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2025 Saint Laurent collection.

Bella appeared quietly towards the latter half of the collection in one of Saint Laurent’s signature double-breasted suits. She wore a luxe black jacket, matching dress pants, and a white button-down and tie. Bella rocked a natural makeup look, slicked-back hair, and professor-worthy eyeglasses.

The collection itself felt like a total 180 from Vaccarello’s recent showings for the brand which were full of slinky party dresses and fully sheer outfits.

According to show notes released by the brand, Bella’s look was an homage to Moinsure Saint Lauren himself. Specificly, “his way of dressing, with fluid suits and jackets over blazers.”

Bella, who has slowly but surely remerged within the fashion industry this year after her bout with the side effects of Lyme disease, last hit the runway during the spring 2023 season. Her last official show was for Miu Miu, which she walked almost exactly two years ago. She had quite the lineup of gigs that season, walking for top brands like Balenciaga and Givenchy and producing a jaw-dropping piece of runway history at Coperni. Bella modeled a spray-painted dress that quickly went viral across the Internet. She closed out 2022 by making a runway appearance in Qatar for a charity event put on by Naomi Campbell.

The model had been coy about her return to the catwalk in recent months, saying at one point “I’ll be back when I’m ready.” Bella’s hiatus was mostly related to her Lyme disease (which she said she’s “finally” healthy from last year) but was also caused by undue stress and anxiety placed upon her within the modeling industry.

“For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone,” she said in 2022. “I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing.”