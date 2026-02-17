Bella Hadid’s Valentine’s Date? Vintage, Of Course

This Valentine’s weekend, Bella Hadid proved the ultimate love story might just be between a girl and her vintage closet. Out in Los Angeles, the model celebrated the holiday in full bombshell mode: unapologetic, archival red.

On Thursday, Hadid attended a pre-Valentine’s event for her fragrance brand Orebella in a vintage number from Georges Chakra’s spring 2003 collection. The two-piece ensemble centered on a fitted semi-sheer slip dress complete with glittery pailettes and a flouncy, ruffled maxi skirt. Over top, she wore a matching chiffon shawl that cascaded down her arms. Hadid sported her blonde hair in a tousled half-up, half-down style complete with a red flower clip pinned at the back. She finished the look with pointed-toe heels and a dark red clutch.

DIggzy/Jesal / BACKGRID

DIggzy/Jesal / BACKGRID

Less than 24 hours later, Hadid was back out on the town, this time heading to Chateau Marmont for a Galentine’s dinner with friends. The dress code was decidedly more low-key, though she still found a way to weave in a few choice archival gems. The model slipped into a vintage Versace top complete with a bold baroque print and off-the-shoulder silhouette. An archival Chanel bag hung from her shoulder, while a burnt orange coat—thrift-store in spirit, if not in origin—added a touch of Americana. She finished the look with black trousers, pointed heels, and a single red rose in hand.

Whether recent rumors that Hadid split from her boyfriend of two years Adan Banuelos are true, one thing rang true for the model this Valentine’s weekend: romance, at least sartorially speaking, is still very much alive.