Once upon a time, Bella Hadid was simply Gigi’s younger sister, another up-and-coming model who had to prove herself in the industry. Now, those days are long gone and Hadid is one of the most-hired models in the world, working with top brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Michael Kors. When she’s not modeling for a new campaign or walking the runway, Hadid can typically be found in her home base of New York City, where she puts her personal style on display almost every day when she walks out her door. She has developed such a cult following over the years that, at this point, her endorsement can even make an up-and-coming designer’s career. And yet, it wasn’t that long ago that Hadid was blending into the crowd on the red carpets of events like the 2014 Kids’ Choice Awards. To fully appreciate Hadid’s now signature, singular look, take a look back at how her approach to the red carpet has evolved.

2021: Tre Piani (Three Floors) Premiere at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli gown to the Tre Piani (Three Floors) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

2021: Chopard Dinner at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lanvin fall 2021, Bella Hadid attended a dinner hosted by Chopard during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France.

2021: 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a gown from the Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2002 haute couture collection for the screening of Annette and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021 in Cannes, France.

2020: MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Nensi Dojaka, Bella Hadid attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City.

2020: Harper's Bazaar Exhibition At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Balenciaga spring 2020 look to the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition at the Musée Des Arts Decoratifs on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France with her sister, Gigi.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a look by Chrome Hearts, Bella Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey with her sister, Gigi.

2019: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Michael Kors black halter dress, Bella Hadid attended the CFDA Awards on June 3, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie) Screening at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid attended the screening of Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie) during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in a red Roberto Cavalli gown on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France.

2019: Rocketman Premiere at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Wearing a white Dior Haute Couture halter dress, Bella Hadid attended the Rocketman premiere during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019 in Cannes, France.

2019: Met Gala Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a black Moschino cutout dress, Bella Hadid attended The 2019 Met Gala “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Variety’s Power of Women ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a brown leather suit from Rosetta Getty’s fall 2019 collection at Variety's Power of Women luncheon on April 5, 2019 in New York City.

2019: Bulgari B.ZERO1 XX Anniversary Global Launch Event Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a red corseted Versace gown, Bella Hadid attended the Bvlgari B.ZERO1 XX Anniversary Global Launch Event on February 19, 2019 in Rome.

2018: Naked Heart France Gala Dinner Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a pink, strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress from the fall 2006 collection to the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner on September 27, 2018.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a corseted, nude Mugler bodysuit, Bella Hadid attended Harper's Bazaar’s Icons party on September 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Bulgari Dinner & Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a golden Versace gown to the Bulgari dinner and party on June 28, 2018 in Rome.

2018: BlacKkKansman Screening at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Bellie Hadid wore a silver Elie Saab halter dress to the screening of BlacKkKlansman during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2018.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore custom Chrome Hearts to the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2017: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty J. Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a custom red Alexandre Vauthier gown, Bella Hadid attended the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion show after party on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

2017: Glamour's Women of The Year Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2018 look to Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards on November 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

2017: Rimowa 80th Anniversary Celebration Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a low-cut Alexandre Vauthier suit at a dinner to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Rimowa on September 26, 2017 in Paris.

2017: Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" Fragrance Launch Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress, Bella Hadid attended the Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" fragrance launch party on September 6, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

2017: Vogue Foundation Dinner Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an orange Giambattista Valli dress, Bella Hadid attended the Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017.

2017: Bulgari Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black, high-low Alexandre Vauthier couture gown, Bella Hadid attended the Bulgari Party at Scuola Grande della Misericordia on June 29, 2017 in Venice, Italy.

2017: CFDA Fashion Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a pink, belted Off-White mini dress, Bella Hadid attended the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5, 2017 in New York City.

2017: amfAR Gala David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore this corseted, sheer René Caovilla dress to the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2017: Fashion for Relief Event Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a strapless Roberto Cavalli dress to the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2017.

2017: 70th Cannes Film Festival Opening Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an Alexandre Vauthier couture dress, Bella Hadid attended the Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2017.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a black Alexander Wang catsuit to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2016: GQ Men of the Year Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown by Jason Wu for Hugo Boss, Bella Hadid attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 on September 6, 2016 in London.

2016: The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) Premiere at Cannes Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a red Alexandre Vauthier strapless dress with an impossibly high slit to the screening of The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016.

2016: The De Grisogono Party at the 69th Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture look, Bella Hadid attended the De Grisogono Party at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2016: 69th Cannes Film Festival Opening Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Roberto Cavalli gown to the screening of Cafe Society at the opening gala of the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016.

2016: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, wearing a strapless Givenchy gown at the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2016: The Daily Front Row Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Moschino tuxedo dress to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

2016: Elle Style Awards Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black fringe Julien Macdonald look, Bella Hadid attended The Elle Style Awards 2016 on February 23, 2016 in London, England.

2016: 58th Annual Grammy Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, in a Alexandre Vauthier cut-out dress at the 58th Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a sheer Balmain Spring 2016 dress, Bella Hadid attended the Vogue 95th Anniversary party on October 3, 2015 in Paris, France.

2015: Harper's Bazaar Icons Event Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Wearing a KaufmanFranco gown, Bella Hadid attended the 2015 Harper's Bazaar Icons Event on September 16, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Tony Awards D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Prabal Gurung gown to the 2015 Tony Awards on June 7, 2015 in New York City.

2015: CFDA Awards After Party Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black Misha Nonoo jumpsuit, Bella Hadid attended the Official CFDA Awards After Party in New York City on June 1, 2015.

2015: amfAR Gala Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a black Tom Ford dress to amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2015: The Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a custom Topshop little black dress, Bella Hadid attended the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015: The Daily Front Row Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid was fresh faced in a little black dress and pink clutch at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on January 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.