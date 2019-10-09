Bella Hadid’s Best Red Carpet Moments, From Cannes to the Front Row

Once upon a time,
Bella Hadid was simply Gigi’s younger sister, another up-and-coming model who had to prove herself in the industry. Now, those days are long gone and Hadid is one of the hardest working models in the world, working with top brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Michael Kors. When she’s not modeling for a new campaign or walking the runway, Hadid can typically be found in her home base of New York City, where she puts her personal style on display almost every day when she walks out her door. She has developed such a cult following over the years that, at this point, her endorsement can even make an up-and-coming designer’s career. And yet, it wasn’t that long ago that Hadid was blending into the crowd on the red carpets of events like the 2014 Kids’ Choice Awards. To fully appreciate Hadid’s now signature, singular look, take a look back at how her approach to the red carpet has evolved.
2023: Stanton Social Prime Opening
For the 2023 Stantion Social Prime Opening, Hadid looked like a siren in a red Amy Shehab number and strappy black heels.
2022: Fashion Trust Arabia Prize
Hadid pulled out a vintage Alaïa hooded dress for the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony.
2022: Baghdad: Eye's Delight Exhibition Opening
Hadid sported form-fitting Schiaparelli for the 2022 Baghdad: Eye's Delight Exhibition Opening in Doha, Qatar.
2022: God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
Glitzy in Michael Kors for the 2022 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.
2022: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid wowed for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in this Tom Ford-era Gucci dress from the brand’s fall 1996 collection.
2022: Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner
Hadid looked like a film star in this Karl Lagerfeld-designed, ’80s Chanel dress for the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner in 2022.
2022: Cannes 75 Anniversary Dinner
The star made a statement in a low-cut Versace fall 2001 dress for a Cannes dinner in 2022.
2022: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid put a sculptural spin on the classic black dress (from Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection) for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
For the 2022 Met Gala, Hadid made a statement in an edgy look by Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.
2022: Prince's Trust Gala
The model did her Audrey Hepburn best in this high-low strapless number for the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala.
2021: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid wore a Schiaparelli gown to the
Tre Piani (Three Floors) screening during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
2021: Cannes Film Festival
Wearing Lanvin fall 2021, Bella Hadid attended a dinner hosted by Chopard during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
2021: Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony
Hadid wore a gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2002 haute couture collection for the screening of
Annette and opening ceremony of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
2020: MTV Video Music Awards
Wearing Nensi Dojaka, Hadid attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
2020:
Harper's Bazaar Exhibition
Hadid wore a Balenciaga spring 2020 look to the
Harper's Bazaar Exhibition at the Musée Des Arts Decoratifs in 2020.
2019: MTV Video Music Awards
Wearing a look by Chrome Hearts, Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with her sister, Gigi.
Wearing a Michael Kors black halter dress, Hadid attended the 2019 CFDA Awards.
2019: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid attended the screening of
Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie) during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a red Roberto Cavalli gown.
2019: Cannes Film Festival
Wearing a white Dior Haute Couture halter dress, Hadid attended the
Rocketman premiere during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Wearing a black Moschino cutout dress, Hadid attended The 2019 Met Gala “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
2019:
Variety's Power of Women
Hadid wore a brown leather suit from Rosetta Getty’s fall 2019 collection at
Variety's Power of Women luncheon.
2019: Bulgari Global Launch Event
Wearing a red corseted Versace gown, Hadid attended the Bvlgari B.ZERO1 XX Anniversary Global Launch Event in 2019.
2018: Naked Heart France Gala Dinner
Hadid wore a pink, strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress from their fall 2006 collection to the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner in 2018.
2018:
Harper's Bazaar Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld"
Wearing a corseted, flesh-toned Mugler bodysuit, Hadid attended
Harper's Bazaar’s Icons party in 2018.
2018: Bulgari Dinner & Party
Hadid wore a golden Versace gown to the Bulgari dinner and party in 2018.
2018: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid wore a silver Elie Saab halter dress to the screening of
BlacKkKlansman during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Hadid wore custom Chrome Hearts to the 2018 Met Gala.
2017: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty
Wearing a custom red Alexandre Vauthier gown, Hadid attended the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion show after party.
2017:
Glamour's Women of The Year Awards
Bella Hadid wore a Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2018 look to
Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards.
2017: Rimowa 80th Anniversary Celebration
Hadid wore a low-cut Alexandre Vauthier suit at a dinner to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Rimowa.
2017: Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" Fragrance Launch
Hadid attended the Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" fragrance launch party in 2017 wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress.
2017:
Vogue Foundation Dinner
Wearing an orange Giambattista Valli dress, the model attended the
Vogue Foundation Dinner in 2017.
Wearing a black, high-low Alexandre Vauthier couture gown, Hadid attended the Bulgari Party in 2017.
2017: CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing a pink, belted Off-White mini dress, Hadid attended the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hadid wore this corseted, sheer René Caovilla dress to the amfAR Gala in 2017.
2017: Fashion for Relief Event
Hadid wore a strapless Roberto Cavalli dress to the Fashion for Relief event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.
2017: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid dazzled in an Alexandre Vauthier couture dress for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Hadid wore a black Alexander Wang catsuit to the 2017 Met Gala.
2016:
GQ Men of the Year Awards
Wearing a blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown by Jason Wu for Hugo Boss, Hadid attended the
GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2016.
2016: Cannes Film Festival
Hadid wore a red Alexandre Vauthier strapless dress with an impossibly high slit to the screening of
The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
2016: The De Grisogono Party at the Cannes Film Festival
Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture look, Hadid attended the De Grisogono Party at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
2016: Cannes Film Festival
For the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid wore a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown to the screening of
Cafe Society.
Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, wearing a strapless Givenchy gown at the 2016 Met Gala.
2016:
The Daily Front Row Awards
To the 2016
Daily Front Row Awards, the model wore a Moschino tuxedo dress.
Hadid attended the 2016
Elle Style Awards wearing a black fringe Julien Macdonald look.
2016: 58th Annual Grammy Awards
Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, in a Alexandre Vauthier cut-out dress at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
2015:
Vogue 95th Anniversary Party
Wearing a sheer spring/summer 2016 Balmain dress, all eyes were on Hadid attended at the
Vogue 95th Anniversary party in 2015.
2015: Harper's Bazaar Icons Event
Wearing a KaufmanFranco gown, Hadid attended the 2015
Harper's Bazaar Icons Event in New York City.
Hadid went with a Prabal Gurung gown for the 2015 Tony Awards.
2015: CFDA Awards After Party
Wearing a black Misha Nonoo jumpsuit, Hadid made a statement at the CFDA Awards After Party.
The model wore a black Tom Ford dress to the amfAR Gala in 2015.
Wearing a custom Topshop little black dress, Hadid attended the "China: Through The Looking Glass" themed Met Gala in 2015.
2015: The
Daily Front Row Awards
Hadid was fresh faced in a little black dress and pink clutch at the
Daily Front Row Awards in 2015.
2014: Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards
Hadid wore a snakeskin strapless jumpsuit to the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014.
This article was originally published on
Oct. 9, 2019