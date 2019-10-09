STYLE EVOLUTION

Bella Hadid’s Best Red Carpet Moments, From Cannes to the Front Row

Bella Hadid attends the "Annette" screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film ...
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Bella Hadid was simply Gigi’s younger sister, another up-and-coming model who had to prove herself in the industry. Now, those days are long gone and Hadid is one of the hardest working models in the world, working with top brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Michael Kors. When she’s not modeling for a new campaign or walking the runway, Hadid can typically be found in her home base of New York City, where she puts her personal style on display almost every day when she walks out her door. She has developed such a cult following over the years that, at this point, her endorsement can even make an up-and-coming designer’s career. And yet, it wasn’t that long ago that Hadid was blending into the crowd on the red carpets of events like the 2014 Kids’ Choice Awards. To fully appreciate Hadid’s now signature, singular look, take a look back at how her approach to the red carpet has evolved.

2023: Stanton Social Prime Opening
Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2023 Stantion Social Prime Opening, Hadid looked like a siren in a red Amy Shehab number and strappy black heels.

2022: Fashion Trust Arabia Prize
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid pulled out a vintage Alaïa hooded dress for the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony.

2022: Baghdad: Eye's Delight Exhibition Opening
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid sported form-fitting Schiaparelli for the 2022 Baghdad: Eye's Delight Exhibition Opening in Doha, Qatar.

2022: God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Glitzy in Michael Kors for the 2022 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.

2022: Cannes Film Festival
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hadid wowed for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in this Tom Ford-era Gucci dress from the brand’s fall 1996 collection.

2022: Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner
Lionel Hahn/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hadid looked like a film star in this Karl Lagerfeld-designed, ’80s Chanel dress for the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner in 2022.

2022: Cannes 75 Anniversary Dinner
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The star made a statement in a low-cut Versace fall 2001 dress for a Cannes dinner in 2022.

2022: Cannes Film Festival
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hadid put a sculptural spin on the classic black dress (from Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection) for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

2022: Met Gala
Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2022 Met Gala, Hadid made a statement in an edgy look by Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

2022: Prince's Trust Gala
Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty Images

The model did her Audrey Hepburn best in this high-low strapless number for the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala.

2021: Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid wore a Schiaparelli gown to the Tre Piani (Three Floors) screening during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

2021: Cannes Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Lanvin fall 2021, Bella Hadid attended a dinner hosted by Chopard during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid wore a gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2002 haute couture collection for the screening of Annette and opening ceremony of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

2020: MTV Video Music Awards
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Nensi Dojaka, Hadid attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

2020: Harper's Bazaar Exhibition
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore a Balenciaga spring 2020 look to the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition at the Musée Des Arts Decoratifs in 2020.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards
Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing a look by Chrome Hearts, Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with her sister, Gigi.

2019: CFDA Awards
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing a Michael Kors black halter dress, Hadid attended the 2019 CFDA Awards.

2019: Cannes Film Festival
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid attended the screening of Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie) during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a red Roberto Cavalli gown.

2019: Cannes Film Festival
Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Wearing a white Dior Haute Couture halter dress, Hadid attended the Rocketman premiere during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

2019: Met Gala
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing a black Moschino cutout dress, Hadid attended The 2019 Met Gala “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

2019: Variety’s Power of Women
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hadid wore a brown leather suit from Rosetta Getty’s fall 2019 collection at Variety's Power of Women luncheon.

2019: Bulgari Global Launch Event
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a red corseted Versace gown, Hadid attended the Bvlgari B.ZERO1 XX Anniversary Global Launch Event in 2019.

2018: Naked Heart France Gala Dinner
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore a pink, strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress from their fall 2006 collection to the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner in 2018.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld"
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Wearing a corseted, flesh-toned Mugler bodysuit, Hadid attended Harper's Bazaar’s Icons party in 2018.

2018: Bulgari Dinner & Party
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore a golden Versace gown to the Bulgari dinner and party in 2018.

2018: Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid wore a silver Elie Saab halter dress to the screening of BlacKkKlansman during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

2018: Met Gala
Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore custom Chrome Hearts to the 2018 Met Gala.

2017: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty
J. Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing a custom red Alexandre Vauthier gown, Hadid attended the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion show after party.

2017: Glamour's Women of The Year Awards
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Bella Hadid wore a Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2018 look to Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards.

2017: Rimowa 80th Anniversary Celebration
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

Hadid wore a low-cut Alexandre Vauthier suit at a dinner to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Rimowa.

2017: Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" Fragrance Launch
Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Hadid attended the Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" fragrance launch party in 2017 wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress.

2017: Vogue Foundation Dinner
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing an orange Giambattista Valli dress, the model attended the Vogue Foundation Dinner in 2017.

2017: Bulgari Party
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a black, high-low Alexandre Vauthier couture gown, Hadid attended the Bulgari Party in 2017.

2017: CFDA Fashion Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a pink, belted Off-White mini dress, Hadid attended the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

2017: amfAR Gala
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore this corseted, sheer René Caovilla dress to the amfAR Gala in 2017.

2017: Fashion for Relief Event
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid wore a strapless Roberto Cavalli dress to the Fashion for Relief event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

2017: Cannes Film Festival
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid dazzled in an Alexandre Vauthier couture dress for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

2017: Met Gala
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid wore a black Alexander Wang catsuit to the 2017 Met Gala.

2016: GQ Men of the Year Awards
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown by Jason Wu for Hugo Boss, Hadid attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2016.

2016: Cannes Film Festival
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid wore a red Alexandre Vauthier strapless dress with an impossibly high slit to the screening of The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

2016: The De Grisogono Party at the Cannes Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture look, Hadid attended the De Grisogono Party at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Cannes Film Festival
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

For the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid wore a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown to the screening of Cafe Society.

2016: Met Gala
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, wearing a strapless Givenchy gown at the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: The Daily Front Row Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

To the 2016 Daily Front Row Awards, the model wore a Moschino tuxedo dress.

2016: Elle Style Awards
Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid attended the 2016 Elle Style Awards wearing a black fringe Julien Macdonald look.

2016: 58th Annual Grammy Awards
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, in a Alexandre Vauthier cut-out dress at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

2015: Vogue 95th Anniversary Party
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing a sheer spring/summer 2016 Balmain dress, all eyes were on Hadid attended at the Vogue 95th Anniversary party in 2015.

2015: Harper's Bazaar Icons Event
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Wearing a KaufmanFranco gown, Hadid attended the 2015 Harper's Bazaar Icons Event in New York City.

2015: Tony Awards
D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hadid went with a Prabal Gurung gown for the 2015 Tony Awards.

2015: CFDA Awards After Party
Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a black Misha Nonoo jumpsuit, Hadid made a statement at the CFDA Awards After Party.

2015: amfAR Gala
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The model wore a black Tom Ford dress to the amfAR Gala in 2015.

2015: The Met Gala
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a custom Topshop little black dress, Hadid attended the "China: Through The Looking Glass" themed Met Gala in 2015.

2015: The Daily Front Row Awards
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid was fresh faced in a little black dress and pink clutch at the Daily Front Row Awards in 2015.

2014: Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hadid wore a snakeskin strapless jumpsuit to the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014.

