Bella Hadid’s Best Red Carpet Moments, From Cannes to the Front Row

Once upon a time, Bella Hadid was simply Gigi’s younger sister, another up-and-coming model who had to prove herself in the industry. Now, those days are long gone and Hadid is one of the hardest working models in the world, working with top brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, and Michael Kors. When she’s not modeling for a new campaign or walking the runway, Hadid can typically be found in her home base of New York City, where she puts her personal style on display almost every day when she walks out her door. She has developed such a cult following over the years that, at this point, her endorsement can even make an up-and-coming designer’s career. And yet, it wasn’t that long ago that Hadid was blending into the crowd on the red carpets of events like the 2014 Kids’ Choice Awards. To fully appreciate Hadid’s now signature, singular look, take a look back at how her approach to the red carpet has evolved.

2023: Stanton Social Prime Opening Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 Stantion Social Prime Opening, Hadid looked like a siren in a red Amy Shehab number and strappy black heels.

2022: Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid pulled out a vintage Alaïa hooded dress for the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony.

2022: Baghdad: Eye's Delight Exhibition Opening Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid sported form-fitting Schiaparelli for the 2022 Baghdad: Eye's Delight Exhibition Opening in Doha, Qatar.

2022: God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Glitzy in Michael Kors for the 2022 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hadid wowed for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in this Tom Ford-era Gucci dress from the brand’s fall 1996 collection.

2022: Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner Lionel Hahn/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hadid looked like a film star in this Karl Lagerfeld-designed, ’80s Chanel dress for the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner in 2022.

2022: Cannes 75 Anniversary Dinner Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star made a statement in a low-cut Versace fall 2001 dress for a Cannes dinner in 2022.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hadid put a sculptural spin on the classic black dress (from Gianni Versace’s spring 1987 collection) for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

2022: Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2022 Met Gala, Hadid made a statement in an edgy look by Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

2022: Prince's Trust Gala Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty Images The model did her Audrey Hepburn best in this high-low strapless number for the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore a Schiaparelli gown to the Tre Piani (Three Floors) screening during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lanvin fall 2021, Bella Hadid attended a dinner hosted by Chopard during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore a gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2002 haute couture collection for the screening of Annette and opening ceremony of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

2020: MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Nensi Dojaka, Hadid attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

2020: Harper's Bazaar Exhibition Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid wore a Balenciaga spring 2020 look to the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition at the Musée Des Arts Decoratifs in 2020.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a look by Chrome Hearts, Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with her sister, Gigi.

2019: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Michael Kors black halter dress, Hadid attended the 2019 CFDA Awards.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid attended the screening of Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie) during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a red Roberto Cavalli gown.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Wearing a white Dior Haute Couture halter dress, Hadid attended the Rocketman premiere during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

2019: Met Gala Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing a black Moschino cutout dress, Hadid attended The 2019 Met Gala “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

2019: Variety’s Power of Women ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Hadid wore a brown leather suit from Rosetta Getty’s fall 2019 collection at Variety's Power of Women luncheon.

2019: Bulgari Global Launch Event Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a red corseted Versace gown, Hadid attended the Bvlgari B.ZERO1 XX Anniversary Global Launch Event in 2019.

2018: Naked Heart France Gala Dinner Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid wore a pink, strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress from their fall 2006 collection to the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner in 2018.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a corseted, flesh-toned Mugler bodysuit, Hadid attended Harper's Bazaar’s Icons party in 2018.

2018: Bulgari Dinner & Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid wore a golden Versace gown to the Bulgari dinner and party in 2018.

2018: Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore a silver Elie Saab halter dress to the screening of BlacKkKlansman during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid wore custom Chrome Hearts to the 2018 Met Gala.

2017: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty J. Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a custom red Alexandre Vauthier gown, Hadid attended the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion show after party.

2017: Glamour's Women of The Year Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Cristina Ottaviano Spring 2018 look to Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards.

2017: Rimowa 80th Anniversary Celebration Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Hadid wore a low-cut Alexandre Vauthier suit at a dinner to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Rimowa.

2017: Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" Fragrance Launch Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Hadid attended the Bulgari "Goldea The Roman Night" fragrance launch party in 2017 wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress.

2017: Vogue Foundation Dinner Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an orange Giambattista Valli dress, the model attended the Vogue Foundation Dinner in 2017.

2017: Bulgari Party Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black, high-low Alexandre Vauthier couture gown, Hadid attended the Bulgari Party in 2017.

2017: CFDA Fashion Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a pink, belted Off-White mini dress, Hadid attended the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

2017: amfAR Gala David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid wore this corseted, sheer René Caovilla dress to the amfAR Gala in 2017.

2017: Fashion for Relief Event Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore a strapless Roberto Cavalli dress to the Fashion for Relief event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

2017: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid dazzled in an Alexandre Vauthier couture dress for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore a black Alexander Wang catsuit to the 2017 Met Gala.

2016: GQ Men of the Year Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a blush-colored off-the-shoulder gown by Jason Wu for Hugo Boss, Hadid attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2016.

2016: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid wore a red Alexandre Vauthier strapless dress with an impossibly high slit to the screening of The Unkown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

2016: The De Grisogono Party at the Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture look, Hadid attended the De Grisogono Party at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid wore a sheer Roberto Cavalli gown to the screening of Cafe Society.

2016: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, wearing a strapless Givenchy gown at the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: The Daily Front Row Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images To the 2016 Daily Front Row Awards, the model wore a Moschino tuxedo dress.

2016: Elle Style Awards Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid attended the 2016 Elle Style Awards wearing a black fringe Julien Macdonald look.

2016: 58th Annual Grammy Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Hadid posed with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, in a Alexandre Vauthier cut-out dress at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

2015: Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a sheer spring/summer 2016 Balmain dress, all eyes were on Hadid attended at the Vogue 95th Anniversary party in 2015.

2015: Harper's Bazaar Icons Event Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Wearing a KaufmanFranco gown, Hadid attended the 2015 Harper's Bazaar Icons Event in New York City.

2015: Tony Awards D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hadid went with a Prabal Gurung gown for the 2015 Tony Awards.

2015: CFDA Awards After Party Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black Misha Nonoo jumpsuit, Hadid made a statement at the CFDA Awards After Party.

2015: amfAR Gala Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The model wore a black Tom Ford dress to the amfAR Gala in 2015.

2015: The Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a custom Topshop little black dress, Hadid attended the "China: Through The Looking Glass" themed Met Gala in 2015.

2015: The Daily Front Row Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid was fresh faced in a little black dress and pink clutch at the Daily Front Row Awards in 2015.

2014: Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Hadid wore a snakeskin strapless jumpsuit to the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014.