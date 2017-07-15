There’s a reason why Diane Kruger is considered one of the most stylish women in Hollywood: the actress never has a misstep when it comes to pulling out the most fantastic, show-stopping gowns on the red carpet. The German actress entered the scene back in 2004 with her role as Helen of Troy in Troy, and has since been a fashionable staple both on and off the red carpet. With close relationships with designers such as Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Karl Lagerfeld, Kruger is never without a perfectly chic gown for any occasion. Over the years, Kruger has become the Queen of Cannes, gracing the South of France with countless couture gowns, as well as a staple in the front row each fashion season. Here, in honor of her birthday, a look back at some of Kruger’s best red carpet moments.

2023: The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kruger decided to edge things up a bit by wearing a David Koma fall 2023 look complete with leather, thigh-high boots, black gloves, and a flower-adorned choker.

2023: Fragrance Foundation Awards Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While on the fall 2023 runway, this structured Jason Wu blazer was styled over a nude mini dress, Kruger added her own touch by layering it atop a lace number.

2022: Marrakech International Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger’s Givenchy Fall 2022 turtleneck dress had the added pleasure of an unexpeted open back.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on the arm of her fiancé, Norman Reedus, wearing a sleek custom Ami dress with a large bow detail in the back an attached train.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Kruger opted for drama when attending the premiere of The Innocent at Cannes, wearing a bright red Oscar de la Renta gown with an open back and voluminous skirt.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress did not shy away from standing out at the 2021 Met Gala, pairing her neon green Prabal Gurung dress with equally bright pink heels and eye makeup.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Kruger wore a custom Armani Privé gown with a keyhole cutout to the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger shined in a sequin-covered Elie Saab spring 2019 haute couture dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2019: CFDA Fashion Awards J. Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went simple for the CFDA Awards, wearing a Jason Wu Collection fall 2019 slip dress with a ruffled bodice detail.

2019: Cesar Film Awards Rindoff/Charriau/French Select/Getty Images Kruger returned to her Chanel roots for the Cesar Awards and wore a pre-fall 2019 dress featuring gold scallop details and a sheer black skirt.

2019: Berlin International Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress loves to play with texture, which is likely why she was drawn to this Givenchy spring 2019 haute couture dress with its layered skirt, sheer sleeve details, and embellished collar.

2018: Welcome to Marwen Premiere CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images While Kruger usually opts for glamour, she embraced her sexier side for the Welcome to Marwen premiere and wore a metallic lace Ralph & Russo fall 2018 couture dress with an asymmetric hem.

2018: Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Armani Privé always feels at home on the Cannes red carpet, so this pale blue gown was likely an obvious choice for the actress.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once again, Kruger tapped Prabal Gurung to dress her for the Met Gala, and the actress arrived in a teal blue mini dress with a dramatic opera coat and train.

2018: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The chainmail detail on the Vera Wang Collection spring 2018 dress added some edge to the otherwise romantic look.

2018: Golden Globe Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kruger managed to make a statement while still adhering to the year’s self-imposed black dress code in this gorgeous caped Prada dress.

2017: CFDA Fashion Awards Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress looked like a walking work of art in this strapless Monse fall 2017 dress.

2017: Cannes Film Festival, In the Fade Premiere Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Jason Wu Fall 2017 dress was originally completely sheer on the bottom, but Kruger had a panel of lace added in order to wear it on the Cannes red carpet.

2017: Cannes Film Festival 70th Anniversary Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kruger looked like a modern day Cinderella in a gray, tiered Christian Dior couture dress, made modern with the addition of a black choker.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actress opted for a gold-beaded Prada dress with a draped detail in the back for the 2017 Met Gala.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kruger showed off her legs in a liquid metal Alexandre Vauthier spring 2017 couture mini dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2016: The Infiltrator Premiere Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Once again wearing Jason Wu, Kruger attended the premiere of her film, The Infiltrator.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kruger pulled this sheer, maroon Reem Acra dress right off the fall 2016 runway.

2015: Venice Film Festival Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While this white Prada dress seemed fairly simple from the front, it was the embellished cape on the back that really allowed for a “wow” moment.

2015: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kruger supported one of her favorite designers, Prabal Gurung, by wearing his black and red strapless dress to the CFDA Awards in 2015.

2015: Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a completely embellished, caped halter neck Prada gown to the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While Kruger is usually a gown girl, she oped to wear a Chanel spring 2011 couture look featuring embroidered pants to the Met Gala in 2015.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Clearly, Kruger was on a pants kick in 2015 because she wore a bright red Donna Karan Atelier jumpsuit to the Vanity Fair Oscar party that year.

2015: Critics’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kruger loves a Watteau back, which is likely what drew her to this blue and white floral Naeem Khan pre-fall 2015 dress.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger sparkled in a simple Emilia Wickstead spring 2015 dress at the Golden Globes.

2014: The Bridge Season 2 Premiere Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Kruger opted for a colorful, patchwork-style Mary Katrantzou fall 2014 mini dress for the season two premiere of her show.

2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hugo Boss dressed Kruger in this icy blue gown for the 2014 Met Gala.

2014: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Chris Farina/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger wore a black lace Valentino spring 2014 cape dress to the Oscar after party in 2014.

2014: Berlin International Film Festival Clemens Bilan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger embraced her minimalist side and wore a white Elie Saab long-sleeve dress with sheer panels to the premiere of The Better Angels at the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival.

2013: “Punk: Chaos to Couture” Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dyed pink hair added a punk element to her Chanel spring 2013 couture dress.

2013: Vanity Fair Oscar Party David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger loves to play with silhouette, and this black and white Giambattisa Valli spring 2013 couture mini dress is a perfect example of that.

2012: Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another example of Kruger embracing unique silhouette: this checked Christian Dior couture gown.

2012: Cannes Film Festival, Amour Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger wore a gorgeous, metallic Vivienne Westwood dress to the premiere of Amour at Cannes.

2012: “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went for a more bohemian look for the 2012 Met Gala, wearing a purple Prada dress with an ostrich feather hem and a statement necklace.

2012: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger loves a bright red look, and she brought out the color once again for the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party with the help of Calvin Klein.

2011: Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a sleek and simple Calvin Klein dress while attending the Cannes Film Festival with her then-boyfriend Joshua Jackson.

2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kruger wore a Jason Wu fall 2011 dress for yet another appearance at the Met Gala.

2010: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Met Gala Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The year before, she went for a simpler look, wearing a white long sleeve Calvin Klein dress to the event.

2010: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kruger wore a unique Chanel dress to the Oscars in 2010.

2010: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images She then changed into a red silk Calvin Klein resort 2010 dress for the after party.

2010: Screen Actors Guild Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went for a vintage look in Jason Wu at the 2010 SAG Awards.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kruger embraced a girlier look for the 2010 Golden Globes, wearing a pink Christian Lacroix dress to the award show.

2009: CFDA Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress supported her friend, Jason Wu, by wearing a belted red mini dress by the designer to the 2009 CFDA Awards.

2009: Cannes Film Festival, Inglourious Basterds Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress showed off her bare back in a white and silver floral dress at the Cannes premiere of her film, Inglourious Basterds.

2009: “The Model as Muse” Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kruger wore a white floral Chanel mini dress to the Met Gala in 2009.

2008: “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The year, before she wore a mini dress as well, this time a silver one from Alberta Ferretti.

2007: National Treasure: Book of Secrets Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images The actress embraced her bohemian side and wore an off-the-shoulder, burnt orange J. Mendel dress to the premiere of the second National Treasure movie.

2007: Cannes Film Festival Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Of course Kruger wore Chanel when she brought Karl Lagerfeld as her date to the Cannes Film Festival in 2007. “He was so giddy—like a little kid,” she recalled.

2007: Vanity Fair Oscar Party WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Kruger wore a blue, tiered dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2007.

2007: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore an asymmetric Dior resort 2007 dress to the SAG Awards.

2006: Cannes Film Festival Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images While Kruger could have worn this white, textured dress to walk down the aisle, she actually donned it for the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

2006: Academy Awards Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images She wore a similar, Elie Saab dress to the Oscars months earlier.

2006: Golden Globe Awards J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a burgundy, velvet Lanvin fall 2005 dress to the Globes in 2006.

2005: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kruger is not afraid to take style risks—take this unique Marchesa dress she wore to the Globes in 2005.

2004: National Treasure Premiere Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a blue and black lingerie-inspired dress to the National Treasure premiere in 2004.

2004: Cannes Film Festival, Troy Premiere Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Kruger found out her movie, Troy, was performing at Cannes, she asked Chanel if she could borrow a dress. Instead, Lagerfeld designed one specifically for her big moment. “It was a confection,” the actress said of the mint, feather-covered piece. “It was truly, at the time, the dress of my dreams. I was so green and young and Karl made me feel like a princess.”

2004: “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” Met Gala Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kruger wore a gold Balenciaga slip dress to her first of many Met Gala appearances.

2003: Cannes Film Festival Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a ruffled, tiered off-white dress to the Cannes Film Festival with her then-husband, Guillaume Canet.