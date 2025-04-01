Pedro Pascal’s Best Red Carpet Style Moments Always Push the Boundaries

Pedro Pascal sits amongst Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet in the pantheon of Hollywood icons pushing the boundaries of traditional red carpet menswear. Instead of an overdone tux, he might opt for leather jackets, embellishments, and even the occasional leg-bearing shorts. But the Chilean-born actor didn’t just wake up one day with exquisite style, the sense took time to hone and perfect. While these days, Pascal is everywhere, promoting his various projects like The Last Of Us, The Fantastic Four, and the upcoming Celine Song film Materialists, he used to be better known as Sarah Paulson’s plus one. Back then, he would join her on red carpets, looking very dapper, though less original in that classic tux. Thanks to a career boost from Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, he’s come into his own as an actor and a fashion icon over the past five or so years. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, we have no choice but to step back and celebrate Pascal’s best red carpet moments, and acknowledge him for the style star he is.

2025: The Last Of Us Season Two Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pascal nabbed a full look from Anthony Vaccarello’s fall 2025 Saint Laurent men’s collection for The Last Of Us’ season two premiere. The ensemble featured a bright blue turtleneck layered underneath a green tartan blazer, but the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the thigh-high leather boots.

2025: Freaky Tales Premiere Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor went slightly more casual at the Freaky Tales premiere, opting to wear a tonal ensemble from Loro Piana. The look featured wool cashmere pants and a buttery brown leather bomber jacket.

2025: SNL50: The Anniversary Special Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Clearly, Pascal has been into earth tones in 2025, because he wore another brown look to the SNL50 anniversary special in February. The ensemble—courtesy of Giorgio Armani’s fall 2025 collection—featured a chocolate suit, sweater, and croc-embossed wraparound belt.

2024: Gladiator II Premiere Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal went for an all black look at the Gladiator II premiere, wearing a full Bottega Veneta ensemble featuring a low-cut blouse with red accents on the collar.

2024: Freaky Tales Sundance Film Festival Premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The off-white printed set from LA-based brand Airei, which Pascal wore to Sundance, had a real street style edge to it.

2024: Critics Choice Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pascal didn’t let an injury get in the way of a fashion moment. The actor matched his sling to his monochromatic custom Zegna ensemble at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor also wore the sling to the Globes that same year with his Bottega Veneta look.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Met Gala Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Who said shorts aren’t red carpet appropriate? Certainly not Pascal, who showed off his legs in a Valentino fall 2023 ensemble at the Met Gala in 2023.

2023: Academy Awards Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal wore one of his more traditional looks to the Oscars in 2023, though he neglected to add a bowtie to his Zegna suit.

2023: The Madalorian Season Three Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images No one loves a casual red carpet moment more than Pascal, so it’s not surprising the actor wore this brown knitted cardigan from Acne Studios with a pair of the brand’s cherry red trousers to the season three premiere of his Disney+ show.

2023: The Last of Us Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Saint Laurent look Pascal wore to The Last of Us premiere may look simple, but a closer look reveals his tailored coat was actually rendered in a sequin tweed.

2022: Venice International Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Of course, Pascal can do classic black tie like no one else and he proved that at the 2022 Venice Film Festival when he wore a Brunello Cucinelli tux.

2022: The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Los Angeles Premiere Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pascal wore a striped Thom Browne suit to the LA premiere of his film in 2022.

2022: The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent New York Premiere Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images The actor continued the press tour for The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent in an all white ensemble courtesy of Fendi.

2021: BAFTA Film Awards Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal loves a long coat on the red carpet, and he wore this Prada one to the BAFTA Film Awards in 2021.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor went for a simple and classic black tie look at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Pascal paired a gray Dunhill jacket with a strap collar shirt and black trousers at the 2020 SAG Awards.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You might have thought Pascal ditched a tie for the 2019 Met Gala, but look again, because he actually wore a white bowtie with his brown Burberry suit.

2019: Triple Frontier Premiere Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Pascal looked dapper in an all black suit with an undone, tieless shirt at the premiere of his Netflix film in 2019.

2017: Kingsman: The Golden Circle Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor wore a plaid Zenga suit atop a rust-colored turtleneck to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

2017: The Great Wall Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Disheveled hair added some edge to Pascal’s otherwise very classic look at the 2017 premiere of his film, The Great Wall.

2016: Emmy Awards David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal accessorized his dark blue Emmys suit with a pair of glasses in 2016.

2016: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images The actor attended the SAG Awards in 2016 in a traditional tux alongside his longtime friend, Sarah Paulson.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Pascal played off the idea of a classic tux, but opted for a slightly shrunken jacket at the Globes in 2015.

2014: Game of Thrones Season Four Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor added some color to his ensemble at the GOT season four premiere, opting for a red tie decorated with some sort of crest as well as a matching pocket square.

2014: Screen Actors Guild Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Pascal attended the 2014 SAG Awards in a dark gray suit and patterned tie on the arm of his Game of Thrones costar Natalie Dormer.