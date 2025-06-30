Tate McRae’s Best Red Carpet Moments Always Pop

The Canadian singer Tate McRae has quickly carved a lane for herself as a rising fixture in the worlds of pop music and red carpet fashion. In her early red carpet appearances, McRae leaned into relaxed silhouettes—think menswear-style coats worn over top lingerie dresses, baggy denim trousers, fitted corset tops. But, as the singer’s music matured, so did her fashion.

In early 2024, just as she was really taking off in the pop world, McRae began experimenting with elevated silhouettes on major red carpets across the globe, finding a style flow with top designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Mugler. But just because the singer found a niche in the more formal sparkle dress, doesn’t mean she won’t lean into Gen Z trends from time to time—the pantsless look is one of her favorite as is the occasional vintage reference to a pop diva of years past. Here, take a look back at Tate McRae’s best style moments, from rising dancer to pop sensation.

2025: F1: The Movie Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At the F1 premiere in Los Angeles, McRae went full Hollywood glamour in a va-va-voom bustier gown by Balenciaga that she paired with dazzling diamonds.

2025: Capital Summertime Ball Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Before taking the stage of the Capital Summertime Ball in London, McRae turned Balenciaga underwear in outerwear. She paired her branded skivvies with a cropped t-shirt and the brand’s cult Le City bag. Appropriately for the “Fast Car” singer, the tee was from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Lamborghini.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images McRae attended her first Vanity Fair Oscar party in a metal mesh look by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

2024: MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2024 MTV VMAs, McRae channeled the OG princess of pop, Britney Spears. She wore a sheer dress that recalled a similarly see-through look Spears wore to the event in 2001.

2024: iHeartRadio Music Awards Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The star mixed her lace and sequined Versace mini with metallic heels to attend a 2024 red carpet.

2024: BRIT Awards JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McRae’s Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2024 BRITs was a statement on its own, but the singer’s decision to wear huge crosses around her neck and ankle only made the look all that more enticing.

2023: Grammy Museum Event Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McRae did her version of the “Office Siren” aesthetic for a 2023 event at the Grammy museum.