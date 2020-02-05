Since her big-screen breakthrough in 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has evolved from a newcomer to American audiences—she appeared in more than 300 episodes of the soap hit Neighbors back in her homeland of Australia—to a fixture at award shows and premieres alike, and designers have taken note.

In 2016, Calvin Klein was one of the first, dressing Robbie for the Met Gala and casting her in an ad campaign. It wasn’t long before another major brand—Chanel—followed suit, appointing Robbie to the post of fragrance ambassador. Since then, her wardrobe has featured a lot more tweed, but the actress still dabbles in other designers, too, often turning to Schiaparelli or Prada for a more romantic red carpet moment. The actress recently wrapped up promoting her blockbuster film, Barbie—with the help of her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, the actress delivered one great look after another. Below, take a look back at Robbie’s red carpet style evolution from 2009 to now.

2024: Producers Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie got down to business for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards, wearing a black and white tuxedo dress from Balmain.

2024: SAG Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Robbie’s SAG Awards Schiaparelli confection arrived with quite the backstory—the dress was part of a “lost” couture collection that was never produced due to COVID-19. Designer Daniel Roseberry specifically crafted this black and pink number for Robbie, who was nominated at the event for her role in Barbie.

2024: BAFTA Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Aussie was a vision for the 2024 BAFTA Awards in this striking, two-toned Armani Privé column gown from that she paired with matching opera gloves.

2024: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Robbie pressed paused on Barbie pink in favor of some ruby red. Robbie’s custom Balmain look didn’t completely snub her Mattel leanings, though—it referenced the 1996 Radiant Rose Barbie.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie started out 2024 strong with this hot pink Armani Privé number—inspired by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie—that she sported to the Golden Globe Awards.

2023: Gotham Awards Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images Robbie resorted back to her Barbie ways for the Gotham Awards in New York City. She donned a custom Prada cape dress based on the 1964 “Black Magic” Barbie doll.

2023: Variety Power Of Women Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Bye, Barbie! In another shift from her doll-like looks, Robbie donned this luxe Fendi couture bandage dress.

2023: Saltburn Premiere MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images The Australian actress subbed her Barbie inspirations for an edgy Schiaparelli look, complete with big pants and a sheer corset, for the premiere of Saltburn.

2023: Barbie European Premiere Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images Robbie’s custom Vivienne Westwood dress for the Barbie European premiere was inspired by the “Enchanted Evening” doll from 1960.

2023: Barbie World Premiere Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli created Robbie’s Barbie World premiere look as a nod to the “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie.

2023: Barbie Press Conference The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Robbie slipped into this ’60s-inspired set from Moschino’s spring/summer 2015 collection during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

2023: Barbie Photocall Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like many of the looks Robbie has worn during the Barbie press tour, this one was inspired by an old Barbie doll. Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, had Valentino recreate the pink and white polka dot dress worn by the “Pink and Fabulous” Barbie from 2015.

2023: Asteroid City Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie took a break from her Barbie promotion to attend the premiere of her other film, Asteroid City, in a dress from Daniel Roseberry’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection for Schiaparelli.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The actress attended the 2023 Met Gala in a black chiffon dress with plastic and gold chain detailing at the waist. The dress was originally from Chanel’s spring 1993 haute couture collection, and was modeled by Cindy Crawford on the runway.

2023: CinemaCon Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie kicked off the Barbie press tour at CinemaCon, wearing a pink and white gingham set from Prada, which seemingly referenced a look Robbie wears in the film.

2023: Academy Awards Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Robbie didn’t walk the red carpet at the 95th annual Oscars, she did take the stage in a gorgeous, black beaded Armani Privé gown.

2023: Babylon Australia Premiere Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie’s look for her hometown premiere of Babylon was inspired by a dress from Versace’s 1995 couture collection, which was originally worn on the runway by German model Nadja Auermann. The only difference is Robbie had red lace added to the hem of the slit, possibly an homage to the red dress her character wears in the film.

2023: Babylon London Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images From the front, Robbie’s bright red Valentino gown was pretty simple, but a turn of the shoulder revealed a completely open back.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie started off 2023 on a Barbie note, attending the Golden Globes in a custom Chanel look inspired by a dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2022/23 haute couture collection. While the initial design was black, Robbie had it remade in pink, possibly to pay homage to her upcoming role.

2022: Babylon Los Angeles Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Babylon has been marketed as a wild, raucous film about Hollywood’s golden age, so this Alaïa spring 2023 knitted cashmere draped dress with an asymmetric cutout, hood, and fur hem, is just dramatic enough to fit the theme.

2022: BAFTA: A Life In Pictures David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While some thought Robbie was done with Chanel, she returned to the brand for a BAFTA event. The actress wore a wide-leg trouser and double breasted black tweed jacket from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection, finishing off the look with a bow in her hair.

2022: Governors Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images It’s not often Robbie wears color, so this chartreuse, ab-baring custom Bottega Veneta creation was a welcomed sight.

2022: WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Robbie may have ditched the extra layer of ruffles seen on this look when it walked the Proenza Schouler spring 2023 runway, but this white suit with dramatic trousers is still a lot of fun.

2022: Amsterdam European Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went for a vampier look when she wore this Celine gown with cutouts on the bodice and a cape to the European premiere of Amsterdam in September 2022.

2022: Amsterdam New York Premiere Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images For the first Amsterdam premiere, Robbie stuck to her tried-and-true Chanel and wore a white strapless dress with a tiered lace skirt from the brand’s resort 2023 collection.

2021: The Suicide Squad Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie has hit a lot of red carpets to promote her character Harley Quinn, so it makes sense for her to mix it up every now and then. Here, she dons a white Chanel jumpsuit from the label’s resort 2022 collection for the most recent The Suicide Squad premiere.

2021: Academy Awards Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The metallic hue of this Chanel fall 2019 haute couture dress adds a bit of edge to the otherwise girly, lace look.

2020: Academy Awards Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Robbie went vintage for the 2020 Oscars, wearing a black, off-the-shoulder Chanel spring 1994 haute couture dress.

2020: BAFTAs NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images The lace peplum and cape detail add a nice touch to this otherwise simple Chanel dress.

2020: Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Premiere Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Robbie ditched her go-to designer for the Birds of Prey premiere, opting instead to wear this eclectic Dries van Noten look.

2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went all in on tartan for the 2020 SAG Awards, opting for a halter top with a tiered skirt from the Chanel 2020 resort show.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The multicolored sequin bodice of this Chanel fall 2019 haute couture dress provided a nice contract to its sleek white column skirt.

2019: Bombshell Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie went heavily romantic for the Bombshell premiere, wearing this lilac Giambattista Valli fall 2019 haute couture gown on the red carpet.

2019: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood UK Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At the UK premiere of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Robbie opted to step out of her comfort zone color-wise with this burnt orange Oscar de la Renta fall 2019 chiffon gown.

2019: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie embodied the ’60s in this custom white Chanel gown, paying homage to the movie she was promoting.

2019: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This Chanel spring 2011 haute couture look from the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood premiere at Cannes is likely one of Robbie’s most controversial outfits to date.

2019: BAFTAs Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Robbie took a risk with this tulle-heavy embellished Chanel gown at the 72nd Annual BAFTAs.

2019: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress let this gorgeous gold and white Chanel pre-fall 2019 column dress shine by ditching any accessories for the red carpet appearance.

2018: Mary Queen of Scots World Premiere Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie loves a romantic moment every once in a while—and that is exactly what she provided when she wore this polka-dot Rodarte spring 2019 gown to the Mary Queen of Scots London premiere in 2018.

2018: Terminal Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Covering up in this more modest Chanel fall 2018 dress, Robbie attended the premiere of Terminal in Los Angeles.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie looked as ethereal as ever in this Chanel spring 2018 couture dress with a tulle overlay skirt at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2018: Academy Awards VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Some of Robbie’s best looks are when she opts for a column skirt, like with this beautiful Chanel dress the actress wore to the Oscars back in 2018.

2018: BAFTAs Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie showed support for the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 BAFTAs by wearing a black Givenchy spring 2018 couture dress.

2018: I, Tonya UK Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie added a bit of glitz to her wardrobe with this custom, long-sleeve Louis Vuitton dress.

2018: Peter Rabbit Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went ultra-femme for the Peter Rabbit premiere, opting for this floral Brock Collection pre-fall 2018 dress.

2018: I, Tonya Australia Premiere Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie supported a local Australian designer for the I, Tonya premiere in her home country, wearing a beautiful and simple gown by Michael Lo Sordo.

2018: Screen Actors Guild Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The feathered peplum on this Miu Miu dress adds a fun element to Robbie’s look for the 24th Annual SAG Awards.

2018: Critics’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie took a bit of a risk with this tiered Chanel resort 2018 look, featuring silk pleats and a jewel-encrusted belt.

2018: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gucci had the pleasure of outfitting Robbie in this long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2017: I, Tonya Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie went full ’70s with this Versace chainmail dress and a sleek cut at the Los Angeles premiere of I, Tonya.

2017: Goodbye Christopher Robin Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Every once in a while, Robbie loves to whip out a good floral, which is exactly what she did at the world premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin.

2016: Suicide Squad World Premiere James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie amped up the edge in this black and gold Alexander McQueen column dress at the Suicide Squad world premiere.

2016: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2016 Met Gala, Robbie went incredibly simple and chose to wear a strapless Calvin Klein column dress with side cutouts.

2016: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie looked like an Oscar statue herself in this long-sleeve gold Tom Ford dress to the 88th annual Academy Awards.

2015: Focus Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a strapless Giambattista Valli fall 2014 couture dress with a sheer chiffon skirt and flower-covered bust, Robbie attended the Los Angeles premiere of Focus.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie’s red lip was the perfect way to top off this black and white striped Christian Dior dress.

2015: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage Robbie went simple but sexy in Saint Laurent at the 2015 Oscars.

2014: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A brunette Robbie wore a Prada dress with a sheer high-neck top and embellished skirt to the 2014 Met Gala.

2014: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images This Saint Laurent gown with a sequin bodice was the perfect piece to show off the actress’ new hair color.

2014: Golden Globe Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Robbie wore this custom Gucci dress, embellished with crystals, to the 2014 Golden Globes.

2014: The Wolf of Wall Street UK Premiere Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The color-blocking on this Oscar de la Renta dress adds some nice contrast to the otherwise simple piece.

2014: The Wolf of Wall Street New York Premiere Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie embodied her The Wolf Of Wall Street character, Naomi, in this sultry custom Armani Privé gown.

2013: About Time Premiere Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A lace Ermanno Scervino spring 2013 top and skirt was the perfect choice for Robbie’s first major premiere.

2013: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Robbie was still fairly unknown at the time of the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party, but she still managed to stand out in this white Georges Hobeika Atelier minidress.

2009: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A 19-year-old Robbie is barely recognizable at the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.