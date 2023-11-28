After hitting the New York streets in a luxe off-duty look on Monday, Margot Robbie elevated her glam to attend the Gotham Awards later that evening. And even while the actress continued her embrace of monochrome, her red carpet look turned things back a few decades. Robbie showed up to the event, where she was honored alongside director Greta Gerwig, in an all black Prada look that referenced the 1964 “Black Magic” Barbie doll.

Robbie sported an elegant satin cocktail dress that featured a corset-style bodice and a strapless silhouette. But the main focus of the look was surely the cape that she layered on top. The piece was designed in a sheer black fabric, meant to mimic the original doll’s similar piece, and was trimmed with a velvet ribbon tie. While we’ve seen plenty of capes on the red carpet, Robbie’s was unique for its dramatic, retro silhouette and, well, its likeness to the “Black Magic” Barbie (which is reportedly a hot button item amongst Mattel collectors). In between photos on the step and repeat, Robbie provided even more insight into the inspiration behind her ensemble. “This look was Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie, favorite look,” she told People. "This is a Barbie from 1964 and Ruth Handler said it was her favorite.”

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The Australian continued the vintage feel with the rest of her ensemble too. She slid into peep-toe Manolo Blahnik heels, leather gloves, pearl earrings from Assael, and carried an angular metallic clutch. For glam, she swept her signature blonde locks into a sweeping high ponytail that rounded out with a velvet headband.

Robbie has recreated nearly every Barbie look imaginable (mostly in pinks and patterns) throughout her time promoting the blockbuster film, so it makes sense that she’s tapping into a more muted doll style of late. Earlier this month, the star channeled “Cherry Pie” Barbie in a full look from Bottega Veneta that was, noticeably, void of sequins. And even as she changed into a pastel look later during the event, it wasn’t as dolled up (pun intended) as some of her previous moments. It seems that Robbie will never run out of ways to do Barbiecore.