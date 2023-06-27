We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The Barbie movie is set to take over every single aspect of commerce and culture for the next month. Now, you can brush your teeth with a Barbie toothbrush before painting your nails with Barbie nail polish and doing your hair with a Barbie flatiron, all to get ready for your stay at the Barbie Airbnb. The film’s biggest promotional tool, however, is without a doubt Margot Robbie, star and producer of Barbie, who has embraced the doll’s bright style for the press tour with the help of her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. So far, the actress hasn’t worn a color other than pink, and we have to imagine she won’t stray from that throughout the promotion cycle. Of course, we still have premieres to look forward to, but until then, we’ve rounded up all of Robbie’s Barbie-approved press looks and where you can get them for yourselves.