The Barbie movie is set to take over every single aspect of commerce and culture for the next month. Now, you can brush your teeth with a Barbie toothbrush before painting your nails with Barbie nail polish and doing your hair with a Barbie flatiron, all to get ready for your stay at the Barbie Airbnb. The film’s biggest promotional tool, however, is without a doubt Margot Robbie, star and producer of Barbie, who has embraced the doll’s bright style for the press tour with the help of her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. So far, the actress hasn’t worn a color other than pink, and we have to imagine she won’t stray from that throughout the promotion cycle. Of course, we still have premieres to look forward to, but until then, we’ve rounded up all of Robbie’s Barbie-approved press looks and where you can get them for yourselves.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Valentino created a custom pink and white polka dot dress for Robbie to wear to a photocall in LA. The look is inspired by a 2015 version of Barbie and Robbie completed the ensemble with a bright yellow Valentino rockstud bag and white Manolo Blahnik pumps.

@andrewmukamal A quick cruise in her Barbie dream car called for a Bottega Veneta set featuring a pleated mini skirt, bustier crop top, and woven top handle bag. She finished off the look with Louboutin peep toe heels, which have become her go-to for the tour.

Versace’s fall/winter 2023 collection was filled with pink moments just waiting to get pulled for the Barbie press tour, so it’s no surprise Robbie wore a skirt from the collection for some Instagram promo. She paired the mini with a lighter pink corset from the brand and the Louboutin heels.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Valentino made Barbiecore the trend of last summer with their PP collection, so it makes sense Robbie would look to the brand and wear a logo-covered pink mini dress for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.