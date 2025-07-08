Sofia Coppola Brought Her Teenage Daughters Along to Their First Couture Show

It’s been a few Chanel-filled days for the Coppola-Mars crew. On Sunday, Sofia Coppola brought her two teenage daughters—Romy and Cosima—along to the Bal d'Été at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, an event for which all three women dressed in head-to-toe Chanel. It’s no surprise, then, that the trio reemerged just two days later in more daytime-appropriate outfits from the brand to attend the couture fall/winter 2025 presentation.

It was there—in the front row of the Chanel in-house team’s final collection ahead of Matthieu Blazy’s takeover—that the Coppola-Marses were joined by friend of the family, Kirsten Dunst. Coppola’s frequent collaborator was also a guest at Sunday’s ball, which she attended alongside her husband, Jesse Plemons. On Tuesday, however, Dunst went solo and opted to link up with Coppola and her daughters.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

While Dunst wore a simple black jumpsuit to the presentation, the Coppola-Marses looked to have taken inspiration from the director’s pastel-coated 2006 film, Marie Antoinette, starring Dunst. The matriarch looked the most casual in white jeans, a gray t-shirt, and a blue, collarless jacket. Her oldest, Romy, meanwhile, wore a sleeveless blue knit mini dress, while the younger Cosima topped a pink knit mini with a coordinating cropped cardigan. Of course, all three finished off their ensembles with Chanel’s signature cap-toe shoes.

Romy, a musician social media star in the making documented her experience on Instagram, showing her glam squad that helped achieve her half-up hairdo and dramatically lined eyes, as well as a close-up look at the beaded necklaces and bracelets she wore with her dress. Over on TikTok, she shared a few videos from the show, including one featuring clips of Coppola walking around the show venue, set to Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

This is the first time Romy and Cosima have had the privilege of attending a couture show, though it likely won’t be their last. Now that the girls are teenagers—Romy is 18, while Cosima is 15—Coppola has been bringing them along to an increasing number of events. In addition to last weekend’s ball, Cosima attended the Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs shows in New York this past February. Romy, meanwhile, joined her grandfather, Francis Ford Coppola, on the red carpet at Cannes in May 2024 as he promoted his film, Megalopolis. She attended her first fashion show in 2020, when she was 14, accompanying her mom to the Marc Jacobs fall 2020 presentation.

Growing up as the daughter of Sofia Coppola and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, Romy and Cosima are likely very comfortable around the A-list, but these past few days were on a whole other level. At the ball, they were joined by Penélope Cruz, Keira Knightley, and Paloma Picasso, among others, while the Chanel show saw an equally impressive guest list, including Marion Cotillard, Naomi Campbell, and Charlotte Casiraghi. For Romy, though, who is a budding musician, it was likely more exciting to see Gracie Abrams, Lorde, and Laufey, all also in attendance in their Chanel best.