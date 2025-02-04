Marc Jacobs lifted the curtain on the New York Fashion Week fall 2025 season last night (the official calendar kicks off on Thursday) with his latest runway collection. The show, held per usual at the New York Public Library, was filled with stars galore, including filmmaker Sofia Coppola and her rarely-seen teen daughter, Cosima Croquet Mars.

Coppola and her lookalike offspring both went with tailored looks for the evening. Coppola amped up a pair of dress pants with a black-and-yellow dotted peacoat. Cosima, 14, opted for a blazer mini dress, sheer tights, and pointed-toe heels. The teen documented her front row experience via Instagram stories and even snapped a photo of the model Alex Consani back stage.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Coppola shares Cosima and Romy, 18, with her husband Thomas Mars. Cosima currently attends High School in New York while Romy is following in her father’s footsteps. The 18-year-old released a two-song EP Stuck Up in May 2024.

Jacobs presented an array of doll-like silhouettes in bold patterns and sequins for his fall 2025 presentation which he titled as “Courage.” Consistent with recent seasons, Jacobs leaned into sculptural, even downright whacky and whimsical pieces—look no further than those high heels with a foot-long toe box. “Guided by heart, humility and gratitude, I have come to understand that fear is not my enemy—it's a necessary companion to creativity, authenticity, integrity and life,” Jacobs wrote in the show’s notes.

In addition to Coppola and Mars, guests included the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Nara Smith, and Bowen Yang. Once inside the NYPL, Coppola posed for photos with legendary Paper and Playgirl editor Mickey Boardman who just so happened to be wearing the same exact coat.