Leave it to Sienna Miller to bring her signature Boho style to Wimbledon. Yesterday, Miller joined a star-studded crowd for the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club. But instead of the perfectly British tea dresses and expertly tailored suits worn by the masses, Miller went full Boho to soak in the final day of the prestigious tournament.

Miller, joined by husband Oli Green, slipped into a full look by Ralph Lauren for the occasion. Up top, the actor opted for a crochet bralette that featured a scooped neckline and lace details. Leaning into the casual feel, Miller paired it with a free-flowing white skirt with subtle pleats. Miller’s belt, a tan suede number with large silver studs, could have been worn on the grounds of Glastonbury just a nicely as she wore it yesterday. Bold, cat-eye glasses, a leather and linen bucket bag, and white sandals completed the actor’s court-side look.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier on during the two-week tournament, Miller attended in an outfit more closely associated with the style codes of the All England Club. She wore a white mini dress that was marked by a ladylike floral print and a bow tie along the neckline. Miller paired her sold-out Alessandra Rich number with a woven Bottega Veneta handbag, black sunglasses, and Mary Janes pumps from Prada.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

So, why did Miller’s Wimbledon style go from British to Boho in just a few days ?

For Sunday’s final, Miller wasn’t sitting in the Royal Box as she was on July 8. The area, which featured guests like the Prince and Princess of Wales, Nicole Kidman, and Paul Mescal yesterday, follows a more stringent dress than the rest of Centre Court. Dinner jackets and ties are required for male guests, and women are expected to wear “smart” attire, which includes tailored pantsuits and elegant sundresses.

Miller’s crochet top would have certainly been a no-go in the Royal Box, but for her seats elsewhere in the stadium? A sure ace.