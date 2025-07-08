Sienna Miller Takes a Style Note From Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

If you’re in the market for the perfect summer dress, one that looks like it was created solely for a picnic date or a frolic in some fields, look no further than Sienna Miller’s Wimbledon wardrobe. The actor, who is a regular at the annual British tennis tournament, attended the event on Tuesday alongside her partner, Oli Green, in a floral, frilly ’fit.

The dress in question is courtesy of Alessandra Rich, and while it’s unfortunately sold out, the brand has many other designs that exude a similar girlish charm. Miller wore the mini with some black, patent leather Mary Jane pumps from Prada, a dark green Bottega Veneta Small Cabat bag, and a pair of sunglasses. When the sun became too much to bear, she added a Wimbledon-branded hat to the ensemble.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Usually, Miller adopts a more tailored look for her annual journey to Wimbledon. Last year, she wore a cropped polka-dotted, collared blouse and matching pleated skirt, while in 2023, she wore the customary Ralph Lauren in the form of a striped blue linen suit. This time around, though, it seems she wanted something more obviously feminine, and the florals and ruffles of this dress do just the trick.

The choice of an Alessandra Rich dress does make sense considering the context. The British brand is a favorite of Kate Middleton, another perennial presence at Wimbledon. In fact, in 2022, when the Princess of Wales handed out the Men's Singles Final trophy, she did so in a mid-length, polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress. So, if you’re not going to wear Ralph Lauren to Wimbledon (they’re the official outfitter of the tournament), Alessandra Rich is the obvious next choice.