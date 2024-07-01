All the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments From Wimbledon 2024

Just as Glastonbury was winding down for the weekend with all its outrageous fashion, show-stopping performances, and mud-trotting attendees, Wimbledon 2024 was just getting started. Of course, Wimbledon requires a much different look than the famed music festival, with suits, tennis whites, and sundresses reigning supreme. Ralph Lauren ensembles usually win big at the All England Club, but Arlo Parks provided some Thom Browne stripes while Lucy Boynton brought twee in with a floral Celine dress. Plus, the tournament is just getting started, so keep checking back for the best celebrity looks throughout the two weeks, which could include an appearance from the now-ever-illusive Princess Kate.