All the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments From Wimbledon 2024

Just as Glastonbury was winding down for the weekend with all its outrageous fashion, show-stopping performances, and mud-trotting attendees, Wimbledon 2024 was just getting started. Of course, Wimbledon requires a much different look than the famed music festival, with suits, tennis whites, and sundresses reigning supreme. Ralph Lauren ensembles usually win big at the All England Club, but Arlo Parks provided some Thom Browne stripes while Lucy Boynton brought twee in with a floral Celine dress. Plus, the tournament is just getting started, so keep checking back for the best celebrity looks throughout the two weeks, which could include an appearance from the now-ever-illusive Princess Kate.

Princess Olympia Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark took on a day of tennis in a blue and white floral Ralph Lauren slip dress with a white cable knit sweater draped over her shoulders.

Lucy Boynton Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked adorable while showing off her newly-dyed pink hair with a floral-embroidered Celine dress and black flats during day one of Wimbledon.

David Beckham Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The soccer star suited up in a Boss suit while attending Wimbledon alongside his mother, Sandra.

Pink Pantheress Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer wore a khaki top, cropped flair pants, studded heels, and her signature shoulder bag to the tennis event.

Arlo Parks Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arlo Parks matched her red hair to the subtle details of her Thom Browne look.

Jameela Jamil Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a vintage-style sailor dress with white slingback heels to the first day of Wimbledon.

Poppy Delevingne Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Poppy Delevingne opted for a tonal Ralph Lauren look featuring off-white, wide-leg pants, a striped blazer, and a brown RL 888 top handle bag during day one of the tennis tournament.

Pixie Lott Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pixie Lott stayed cool in a white Amanda Uprichard set, which she paired with silver Camilla Elphick flats and a black, top handle Aspinal of London bag.

Kingsley Ben-Adir Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Barbie star looked casual in a white Gucci tee, khakis, and a dark blue shirt.

Golda Rosheuvel Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel wore a red and white striped top and skirt from Jasper Conran with a pair of white heels and a top knot bun.