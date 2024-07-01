FASHION

All the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments From Wimbledon 2024

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Lucy Boynton attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the...
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Just as Glastonbury was winding down for the weekend with all its outrageous fashion, show-stopping performances, and mud-trotting attendees, Wimbledon 2024 was just getting started. Of course, Wimbledon requires a much different look than the famed music festival, with suits, tennis whites, and sundresses reigning supreme. Ralph Lauren ensembles usually win big at the All England Club, but Arlo Parks provided some Thom Browne stripes while Lucy Boynton brought twee in with a floral Celine dress. Plus, the tournament is just getting started, so keep checking back for the best celebrity looks throughout the two weeks, which could include an appearance from the now-ever-illusive Princess Kate.

Princess Olympia
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark took on a day of tennis in a blue and white floral Ralph Lauren slip dress with a white cable knit sweater draped over her shoulders.

Lucy Boynton
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress looked adorable while showing off her newly-dyed pink hair with a floral-embroidered Celine dress and black flats during day one of Wimbledon.

David Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The soccer star suited up in a Boss suit while attending Wimbledon alongside his mother, Sandra.

Pink Pantheress
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer wore a khaki top, cropped flair pants, studded heels, and her signature shoulder bag to the tennis event.

Arlo Parks
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arlo Parks matched her red hair to the subtle details of her Thom Browne look.

Jameela Jamil
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress wore a vintage-style sailor dress with white slingback heels to the first day of Wimbledon.

Poppy Delevingne
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne opted for a tonal Ralph Lauren look featuring off-white, wide-leg pants, a striped blazer, and a brown RL 888 top handle bag during day one of the tennis tournament.

Pixie Lott
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pixie Lott stayed cool in a white Amanda Uprichard set, which she paired with silver Camilla Elphick flats and a black, top handle Aspinal of London bag.

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Barbie star looked casual in a white Gucci tee, khakis, and a dark blue shirt.

Golda Rosheuvel
Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel wore a red and white striped top and skirt from Jasper Conran with a pair of white heels and a top knot bun.

James Blake
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

James Blake opted for a monochrome suit with a t-shirt underneath while attending the tennis tournament with his longtime girlfriend, Jameela Jamil.