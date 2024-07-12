Upon hearing the announcement earlier this week that Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child, our immediate thought was: Bring on the maternity style. Over the past year, the Australian actress has carved a space out for herself in the world of fashion, working alongside her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, and a who’s who of designers for her expansive Barbie press tour. Now, it seems, she’s putting the relationships and knowledge gained through that experience to good use. On Friday, Robbie stepped out for day twelve of Wimbledon in London. It was only her second time dressing up her growing baby bump for the public, but the actress proved she already very much has a grasp on maternity dressing.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie attended the tennis tournament in a white dress from the Alaïa fall/winter 2024 collection covered in black, grommet-style polka dots. The piece draped across her shoulders and accentuated her pregnant stomach before ending just above her knees in an asymmetric hem. The actress stayed true to the brand and the black and white theme for the remainder of the ensemble, accessorizing the dress with a pair of black peep-toe Spike mules, black geometric sunglasses, and Alaïa’s current “It” bag—Le Teckel in a black and white colorway.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Joined by her husband, Tom Ackerley, who looked dapper in a tonal beige look, Robbie took in the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti from the stands. The couple was seen flirting in between points throughout the afternoon, sharing a kiss, as well as even a lick on the nose at one point, looking very much excited to soon welcome a new addition into their little family very soon. And now we can be excited too, with the knowledge that we probably have about two trimesters worth of great bump dressing ahead of us.

Shop Margot’s Wimbledon accessories:

